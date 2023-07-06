fbpx

Sarah Porter is the director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University. In a time when water is a hot political topic, Porter’s knowledge of water has made her an invaluable resource for journalists, politicians and academics alike. Prior to leading the Kyl Center, Porter was a litigator for multiple firms before leaving the practice of law and joining Audubon to support its efforts to work on the natural resources challenges facing Arizona. Sarah served on former Governor Doug Ducey’s Water Augmentation Council and University of Arizona’s Water Resources Research Center’s External Advisory Council. She chaired the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board, and she serves on Phoenix’s Environmental Quality Commission and several other non-profit boards. Porter is also the author of multiple publications on the topic of water and its intersection with multiple different systems.

