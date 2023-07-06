Want the facts about Arizona’s ESA program?

fbpx

Guest Opinion//July 6, 2023

In 2022, Arizona expanded access to Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) to all families across the state, becoming one of the first states to adopt universal school choice. So far, eight other states have followed suit, replicating Arizona’s law. Despite the popularity and parental satisfaction with the state’s school choice policies, oppositional rhetoric has intensified recently. Despite the controversy, given the healthy balance between program costs and savings, the price tag of the ESA expansion does not threaten to destroy public education nor empty the state’s coffers.  (Photo by Pexels)

Guest Opinion//July 6, 2023

Last year, Arizona expanded access to Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) to all families across the state, becoming one of the first states to adopt universal school choice. So far, eight other states have followed suit, replicating Arizona’s law.

ESAs are one of the many school choice options Arizona offers, in addition to charter schools and open enrollment policies. Growing an expansive, family-friendly school choice environment has been a decades-long journey. The passage of charter schools in the 1990s, then a limited ESA program in 2011 set the groundwork for the universal school choice landscape of today.

All these policies are popular with families. In fact, before the recent Covid pandemic, more than half the students in Maricopa County were attending a school other than the one to which they are assigned based on their family’s home address.

Katie Ratlief

Despite the popularity and parental satisfaction with the state’s school choice policies, oppositional rhetoric has intensified recently. Some elected officials have used phrases like “bankrupt the state,” “decimate public schools” and “welfare for the wealthy” to imply that universal eligibility for ESAs – and the rising number of families utilizing it – represents an existential threat to traditional public education in Arizona. Is this fear warranted?

Common Sense Institute Arizona (CSI AZ), a non-partisan, non-political research organization that focuses on fiscal and economic policy issues, analyzed the data and published a report about the program’s growth, the state budget and K-12 enrollment trends.

CSI AZ found it is, in fact, lower-middle and middle-income families that utilize universal ESAs the most. The average income of an ESA family is just $60,600 per year, while the average Arizona family has an income of over $69,000 per year.

The report also found that families’ preferences have changed dramatically over the past three years. Arizona has seen an enrollment decline of 80,000 students in the state’s public schools, relative to the pre-pandemic projections. Because the state budgeted money for those students, expecting them to attend a public school, this generates substantial savings. CSI AZ estimates those savings to be $639 million annually since 2020.

Jason Gaulden

Despite the controversy, given this healthy balance between program costs and savings, the price tag of the ESA expansion does not threaten to destroy public education nor empty the state’s coffers.

However, if that many people are choosing alternatives to public schools, officials and educators need to ponder what these families are finding elsewhere that they are failing to provide. A good first step would be to engage these families in dialogue to learn the sources of their dissatisfaction with the public system.

Allowing Arizona parents to choose the educational option that works best for their children is proving to be a highly popular policy. Rather than sharing hyperbole and rhetoric that undermines the choices families are making, the state’s policymakers would be wise to heed this truth and continue to plan responsibly.

Jason Gaulden is a partner at Arizona-based Oak Rose Group, a strategy consulting ﬁrm specializing in education, workforce development and economic mobility. Katie Ratlief serves as executive director for the Common Sense Institute Arizona, a non-partisan, free market research organization.

 

