Cook announces state Senate bid to challenge Rogers

From left are Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, and Rep. David Cook, R-Globe. Cook said Friday he is going to challenge Rogers for the Legislative District 7 Senate seat in 2024 after she retweeted an explicit photo of Hunter Biden, the troubled son of President Biden.

One of the longest-serving members in the state House of Representatives announced Friday he is challenging Sen. Wendy Rogers in the 2024 primary election for her seat after Rogers shared sexually explicit images of President Joe Biden’s son.

In a now-deleted Twitter post from Wednesday, Rogers, R-Flagstaff, shared a video about Hunter Biden which contained sexually explicit images of Biden, who many Republicans want to be investigated for alleged Illegal foreign activities. The photos originally came from a laptop used by Hunter Biden that the FBI seized for an investigation of the president’s son.

“It’s all here in black and white. Oh and apparently in NBC living color,” Rogers wrote in the post where she shared the video.

Upon realization that the video contained a picture of Hunter Biden’s genitalia, Rogers deleted the post. Arizona’s Family 3TV/CBS5 reported the incident and the following statement from Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert.

“(Rogers) didn’t realize those images were in that video until it was brought to her attention, and she immediately removed the video from her feed,” Petersen said in the statement.

But the incident was “completely unacceptable” for one representative who also represents Legislative District 7, Rogers’ district.

12News reporter Brahm Resnik first reported Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, said he’s seeking to beat Rogers in the 2024 primary election for state Senate in Legislative District 7. Cook confirmed he was running Friday in a text to the Arizona Capitol Times.

“LD7 deserves better in the Senate. Someone who actually lives, works and is invested in the district and the people. Making their lives better. Not someone who has a million dollar home getting tax breaks while claiming to live in a trailer park in Flagstaff,” Cook wrote in a text.

Questions have been raised about Roger’s residency for years, leading to Rogers getting an injunction against harassment barring Arizona Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez from contacting Rogers at her home.

Sanchez was investigating publicly available property records of a $750,000 home Rogers and her husband bought in Chandler in January, and a signed trust document that said she resided in Tempe, where she owned a home for many years. Rogers has said she lives in a 1,000 square foot mobile home in Flagstaff.

The injunction was dismissed by a Flagstaff judge who determined the visit was “legitimate business.”

Cook will be termed out of the House at the end of 2024. He can continue serving in the Legislature as a senator. Rogers wouldn’t be termed out of the Senate until 2028.

Chandler Lawyer Tom Ryan told 3TV that Rogers may have violated Arizona’s revenge-porn law, which makes a criminal offense of anyone who shares sexually explicit photos of someone without their consent. But it may be unlikely that Rogers will be prosecuted because of Hunter Biden’s fame and how circulated the photos already have been online.

Rogers was the sponsor of a bill this year that would have required Arizona internet users to provide age verification before being allowed to access websites that contained sexually explicit material. Twitter allows 13-year-olds to create accounts.

She’s been the subject of two ethics complaints in 2022 and 2021 over social media posts and alleged mistreatment of a former assistant. The Senate censured her last year after she called for the “gallows” for her political opponents at an America First Political Action Conference.

LD7 swings favorably for Republicans. In the 2020 primary election, Rogers defeated Sylvia Allen and got nearly 60% of votes in the race. A similar result happened in 2022 when Rogers beat former Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend in the Republican primary by nearly the same margin.