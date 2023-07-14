fbpx

Best Bill Sponsor & Best Committee Chair & Most Likely to Run for Congress

Best of the Capitol//July 14, 2023

TJ Shope
TJ Shope

Sen. T.J. Shope continued his winning streak as Best Bill Sponsor for a third year, and picked up victories for his committee leadership and likelihood of running for Congress. He sponsored 60 bills and co-sponsored another 41. While most never made it to the governor’s desk or were vetoed once there, nearly a dozen were signed, no small accomplishment considering the volume of vetoes issued. His legislation included establishing a pilot program for preventing veteran suicide, making it easier for veterinarians to provide care remotely, and easing licensure requirements for aspiring naturopaths. As Health and Human Services Committee Chair, he shepherded legislation ensuring AHCCCS could pay bills, and as The Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee Chair, he avoided having any members expelled. Showing both wit and chutzpah, Shope expressed his willingness to challenge Lake in the upcoming Republican primary to take on Senator Sinema next year.

Honorees for Best Bill Sponsor:
Rep. Matt Gress
Rep. Amish Shah
Sen. Steve Kaiser
Rep. Teresa Martinez
Sen. Gail Griffin
Rep. Michael Carbone
Honorees for Best Committee Chair:
Sen. John Kavanagh
Sen. Ken Bennett
Sen. Sine Kerr
Rep. Travis Grantham
Sen. Gail Griffin
Honorees for Most Likely to Run for Congress:
Laura Pastor
Daniel Hernandez
Alma Hernandez
Jake Hoffman
Andres Cano
Athena Salman
Betty Guardado
Justine Wadsack

