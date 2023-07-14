Best Bill Sponsor & Best Committee Chair & Most Likely to Run for Congress

TJ Shope

Sen. T.J. Shope continued his winning streak as Best Bill Sponsor for a third year, and picked up victories for his committee leadership and likelihood of running for Congress. He sponsored 60 bills and co-sponsored another 41. While most never made it to the governor’s desk or were vetoed once there, nearly a dozen were signed, no small accomplishment considering the volume of vetoes issued. His legislation included establishing a pilot program for preventing veteran suicide, making it easier for veterinarians to provide care remotely, and easing licensure requirements for aspiring naturopaths. As Health and Human Services Committee Chair, he shepherded legislation ensuring AHCCCS could pay bills, and as The Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee Chair, he avoided having any members expelled. Showing both wit and chutzpah, Shope expressed his willingness to challenge Lake in the upcoming Republican primary to take on Senator Sinema next year.

