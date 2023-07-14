fbpx

Best of the Capitol//July 14, 2023

Adrian Fontes, Secretary of State
Adrian Fontes, Secretary of State

In a year of razor close races, Adrian Fontes was one of the only statewide races where a candidate won with a commanding lead. Centering his campaign on preserving the republic in the face of unprecedented challenges to elections, Fontes’ message clearly resonated with voters across the political spectrum. When the votes were counted, Fontes had won his race with a more than 120,000 vote lead, the largest margin any Democrat took home and over 103,000 more votes than the next highest vote getter. Since taking over the Secretary of State’s office, Fontes has delivered on his campaign promise to work across the aisle to develop new procedures to secure elections that are rooted in best practices rather than conspiracy theories. He has also worked to ensure trust in elections by attending talks with other elections officials and utilizing his bully pulpit to dispel misinformation about the electoral process.

Honorees for Best Candidate Campaign:
Kimberly Yee, State Treasurer
Rachel Mitchell, Maricopa County Attorney
Katie Hobbs, Governor
Kris Mayes, Attorney General
Rep. Michele Pena, Legislative District 23
U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, Congressional District 6

