Judge who denied Hamadeh’s motion for new trial explains decision

Abe Hamadeh, who at this time was the Republican candidate for state attorney general, talks to his supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, on Nov. 8, 2022. A Mohave County judge denied failed candidate Hamadeh’s motion for a new trial on July 14, 2023, and issued the reasoning behind the decision on July 17, 2023, citing a lack of evidence and timeline constraints under laws governing election contests. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A Mohave County judge denied failed attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh’s motion for a new trial Friday and issued the reasoning behind the decision today, citing a lack of evidence and timeline constraints under laws governing election contests.

Hamadeh had asked the court to issue a new trial after the statewide recount narrowed Attorney General Kris Mayes’ win to 280 votes. Hamadeh’s attorneys argued, given the recount results and the opportunity to further examine undervotes and provisional ballots, they could present the court with enough votes to unseat Mayes.

But Judge Lee Jantzen found the statutes governing election contests, “preclude issuing a new trial with extended discovery.”

He wrote Hamadeh already had the chance to investigate ballots during his first crack at an election contest.

Jantzen held a trial on Hamadeh’s initial election contest in December but found he had failed to provide adequate evidence.

“Bottom line is you just haven’t proven your case,” Jantzen said at trial.

Hamadeh’s attorney Jen Wright then filed a motion for a new trial in January. And during oral arguments, she claimed, “with newly discovered evidence,” they could produce enough votes to install Hamadeh as the “constitutionally and democratically elected attorney general.”

Wright extrapolated off the misread rate from ballot inspection ahead of Hamadeh’s initial trial and claimed there could be 466 or more uncounted votes for Hamadeh.

But attorneys for Mayes pointed to election contest statutes and noted Hamadeh’s attorneys were not in possession of any evidence beyond a handful of ballots. Alexis Danneman, an attorney for Mayes, said the law did not allow for a “fishing expedition.”

Jantzen ultimately agreed. He found the election contest statutes barred expanded discovery.

And Jantzen wrote, even if he was incorrect in interpreting election statute, he found Hamadeh did not establish adequate standing for a new trial under Arizona Rule of Civil Procedure.

Jantzen said there were no irregularities in the initial proceedings nor newly discovered evidence that could not have been produced at trial.

He acknowledged the fact that recount results were not available to Hamadeh’s counsel during trial, but again acknowledged county and public officials were barred from disclosing the discrepancy under court order.

Jantzen further found the error in Pinal County was corrected by the recount and any allegation that errors were repeated in other counties was not supported by any evidence.

He also addressed the cited 1917 Arizona Supreme Court case Hunt v. Campbell, where a successful election contest unseated a sitting governor in the middle of his term, and pointed out the statutes determining election contest timelines were put in place after the case.

“The statutes would have controlled in 1917 if they existed,” Jantzen wrote.

Hamadeh confirmed he would be appealing the loss to the Arizona Supreme Court after the initial ruling came down on Friday.

“We believe the situation is very simple: the contest was not as close as it stands now. If all legal votes are counted, I win this race for attorney general,” he said in a statement.

In a statement issued today, Hamadeh reaffirmed his intention to appeal.

“The court’s ruling is an invitation to an appeal, and we will do just that,” he said.