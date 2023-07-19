fbpx

Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in five states

Wyatte Grantham-Philips Associated Press//July 19, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in five states

In-N-Out, masks, employees, Covid

In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on on June 8, 2010, in California. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states, including Arizona, from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)

Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in five states

Wyatte Grantham-Philips Associated Press//July 19, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The In-N-Out burger chain will bar employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media.

In the memo announcing new guidelines for Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah workers, the fast food chain pointed to “the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals.”

The policy, which goes into effect August 14, applies to all In-N-Out employees in those states, except for those who need to wear masks or other protective gear for job duties that require it, like painting.

Employees could face disciplinary action, including being fired, if they do not comply, the memo says.
California and Oregon both have laws in place preventing employers from banning masks.

It is not the first time that the chain, based in California, has clashed with health experts over safety measures that were first put into place as deaths from Covid skyrocketed during the pandemic. In October 2021, several In-N-Out locations in California faced fines or were temporarily closed because the burger chain refused to enforce Covid vaccination rules.

A company customer service representative confirmed the accuracy of the new mask guidelines with The Associated Press Wednesday. In-N-Out’s press contact did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new guidelines are facing pushback from public health officials like infectious disease specialist Dr. Judy Stone.

“Requiring a doctor’s note is also a burden in terms of time and money. Many people don’t have a primary care physician or one who is readily available,” Stone wrote in a column for Forbes this week.

“And requiring proof of a disability might be considered a violation of the Americans with Disability Act, depending on how one interprets masking as a request for accommodation.”

Stone also pointed to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which notes that 6 in 10 adults have a chronic disease, increasing their risk for severe Covid.

In-N-Out workers in California and Oregon also have new mask guidelines set to go into effect August 14, according to a separate leaked company memo. But in contrast to the other states, California and Oregon employees will still be able to choose to wear a mask in stores.

Those masks must be a company-provided N-95 mask, the memo says — adding that employees who wish to wear different masks must provide “a valid medical note.”

Both memos note that policies are subject to local health regulations, and that the company will continue to evaluate accommodations for its guidelines.

n
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

heat, Phoenix, floods

Little relief in sight from onslaught of searing heat and rising floodwaters

The onslaught of searing temperatures and rising floodwaters struck parts of the United States again on Wednes[...]

July 19, 2023
ESGs, Coconino County, House,

Coconino County official tells House ‘anti-ESG’ bills threaten public investments

Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar told House lawmakers Tuesday that it’s her job to get the best, and [...]

July 19, 2023
bison, gored, Yellowstone National Park

Bison gored Arizona woman in Yellowstone, the park’s first such attack in 2023

A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in Yellowstone National Park.

July 18, 2023
Coyotes, hockey, Scottsdale police, apology, private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, threatening

Former Coyotes player to check into player assistance program after outburst during arrest

Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologiz[...]

July 18, 2023
heat, heat wave, high temperatures, Phoenix, Arizona, water, hot days

Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break record for American cities

Phoenix's relentless streak of dangerously hot days was finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities[...]

July 18, 2023
Lithium Nevada Corp., mine, court, conservationists, Native Americans, Nevada, Arizona

9th Circuit denies bid by environmentalists and tribes to block lithium mine

The latest bid by conservationists and tribal leaders to block construction of a huge lithium mine already in [...]

July 17, 2023

Featured News

U.S.-Mexico border, migrants, jaguars, bears, Trump administration, border wall, lawsuit

Openings for wildlife will be installed in areas of U.S.-Mexico border wall

18/7/2023
Mayes, Horne, ELL

Schools using 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach ELL not at risk of losing fund[...]

17/7/2023
Hamadeh, Mayes, election contest, Mohave County

Judge who denied Hamadeh’s motion for new trial explains decision

17/7/2023
police, videotaping, Kavanagh, legislation, ACLU

Legislation to restrict individuals’ ability to videotape police hits dead[...]

14/7/2023
immigration, migrants, South America, Central America,

Advocates: Family reunification policy helps some migrants, but not enough

12/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023