fbpx

Homes become ‘air fryers’ in Phoenix heat, people ration AC due to cost

Isabella O'Malley Associated Press//July 20, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Homes become ‘air fryers’ in Phoenix heat, people ration AC due to cost

heat, air conditioning, Salvation Army, electric bills, Phoenix

Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. While temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix, some residents are cutting back on air conditioning, afraid of the high electricity bills that will soon arrive. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Homes become ‘air fryers’ in Phoenix heat, people ration AC due to cost

Isabella O'Malley Associated Press//July 20, 2023

Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix. Air conditioning, which made modern Phoenix even possible, is a lifeline.

When a cloudless sky combines with outdoor temperatures over 100 F, your house turns into an “air fryer” or “broiler,” as the roof absorbs powerful heat and radiates it downward, said Jonathan Bean, co-director of the Institute for Energy Solutions at the University of Arizona. Bean knows this not only from his research, but he also experienced it firsthand this weekend when his air conditioner broke.

“This level of heat that we are having in Phoenix right now is enormously dangerous, particularly for people who either don’t have air conditioning or cannot afford to operate their air conditioner,” said Evan Mallen, a senior analyst for Georgia Institute of Technology’s Urban Climate Lab.

Yet some are cutting back on AC, trying to bear the heat, afraid of the high electricity bills that will soon arrive.

Camille Rabany, 29, has developed her own system to keep herself and her 10-month-old Saint Bernard Rigley cool during the Arizona heat wave. Through trial and error, Rabany found that 83 F is a temperature she is willing to tolerate to keep her utility bill down.

By tracking the on-peak and off-peak schedule of her utility, Arizona Public Service, with the help of her NEST smart thermostat, Rabany keeps her home that hot from 4 to 7 p.m., the most expensive hours. She keeps fans running and has a cooling bed for Rigley, and they both try to get by until the utility’s official peak hours pass.

“Those are the hours that I have it at the hottest I’m willing to have it because I have a dog,” she said. Last month, Rabany said her utility bill was around $150.

Emily Schmidt’s home cooling strategy in Tempe also centers around her dog. Air conditioning is “constantly a topic of conversation,” with her partner, too, she said.

“Sometimes I wish I could have it cooler, but we have to balance saving money and making sure the house isn’t too hot for our pets,” Schmidt said.

With the unrelenting heat of the recent weeks, she added, “I’m honestly afraid what the electric bill will be, which makes it really hard to budget with rent and other utilities.”

Katie Martin, administrator of home improvements and community services at the Foundation for Senior Living, said she sees the pet issue, too. Older people on limited incomes are making dangerous tradeoffs and often won’t come to cooling centers when they don’t allow pets.

“In recent years we are finding that most of the seniors we serve are keeping their thermostat at 80 F to save money,” she said.

Many also lack a support network of family or friends they can turn to in case of air conditioner breakdowns.

Breakdowns can be dangerous. Models from Georgia Tech show that indoors can be even hotter than outdoors, something people in poorly-insulated homes around the world are well acquainted with. “A single family, one-story detached home with a large, flat roof heats up by over 40 degrees in a matter of hours if they don’t have air conditioning,” Mallen said.

The Salvation Army has some 11 cooling stations across the Phoenix area. Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild, commander of the organization’s southwest division, said some of the people visiting now can’t afford their electricity bills or don’t have adequate air conditioning.

“I spoke to one elderly lady and she (said) that her air conditioning is just so expensive to run. So she comes to the Salvation Army and stays for a few hours, socializes with other people, and then goes home when it’s not as hot,” he said.

While extreme heat happens every summer in Phoenix, Wild said that a couple of Salvation Army cooling centers have reported seeing more people than last year. The Salvation Army estimates that since May 1, it has provided nearly 24,000 people with heat relief and distributed nearly 150,000 water bottles in Arizona and Southern Nevada.

Marilyn Brown, regents professor of sustainable systems at Georgia Tech, said that high air conditioning bills also force people to cut spending in other areas. “People give up a lot, often, in order to run their air conditioner… they might have to give up on some medicine, the cost of the gasoline for their car to go to work or school,” she said.

“That’s why we have such an alarming cycle of poverty. It’s hard to get out of it, especially once you get caught up in the energy burden and poverty,” Brown added.
___
Beatrice Dupuy contributed to this story from New York and Melina Walling contributed from Chicago.
__
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

T
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

transgender girls sports, U.S. District Court, Horne, boys, Toma, Petersen

Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams

A federal judge temporarily blocked the 2022 law barring transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams[...]

July 20, 2023
job openings, Arizona, Covid, employers, employees, Office of Economic Opportunity

New figures show job openings rate increases

Thinking of quitting your job? New state economic figures suggest the timing to find better employment may nev[...]

July 20, 2023
Grand Canyon, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument

Public shows support for proposed monument near Grand Canyon

Dozens of community members, tribal leaders and state officials gathered in Flagstaff on Tuesday to show their[...]

July 20, 2023
drought, Colorado River,

Feds choose new water and science deputy to focus on drought resilience

The U.S. Interior Department has tapped an official with the federal government's water management bureau to s[...]

July 19, 2023
Kaiser, Bolick, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Senate

Former lawmaker Shawnna Bolick will join Senate

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint former lawmaker Shawnna Bol[...]

July 19, 2023

GOP lawmakers call ASU’s free speech into question

 Democrats and Republicans on a legislative panel clashed over free speech on Arizona’s largest university [...]

July 18, 2023

Featured News

transgender girls sports, U.S. District Court, Horne, boys, Toma, Petersen

Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls[...]

20/7/2023
U.S.-Mexico border, migrants, jaguars, bears, Trump administration, border wall, lawsuit

Openings for wildlife will be installed in areas of U.S.-Mexico border wall

18/7/2023
Mayes, Horne, ELL

Schools using 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach ELL not at risk of losing fund[...]

17/7/2023
Hamadeh, Mayes, election contest, Mohave County

Judge who denied Hamadeh’s motion for new trial explains decision

17/7/2023
police, videotaping, Kavanagh, legislation, ACLU

Legislation to restrict individuals’ ability to videotape police hits dead[...]

14/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023