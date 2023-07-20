Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams

AC Dumlao, chief of staff for Athlete Ally, a group that advocates on behalf of LGBTQ+ and intersex athletes, and a transgender, nonbinary Filipino American, stands for a portrait in New York on May 31, 2023. They were one of the grand marshals for the 2023 NYC Pride March. In Arizona, on July 20, a federal judge temporarily blocked the 2022 law barring transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams at school, finding it to be discriminatory and void of a substantial governmental interest. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A federal judge temporarily blocked the 2022 law barring transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams at school, finding it to be discriminatory and void of a substantial governmental interest.

In her ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps wrote the claims from Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert; and House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, of unfair advantages and potential injury to female athletes are “based on overbroad generalizations and stereotypes that erroneously equate transgender status with athletic ability.”

Horne said he would be appealing the order as far as the U.S. Supreme Court and he expects “they will rule in our favor,” according to a statement.

The case was first filed by two anonymous transgender athletes, ages 11 and 15, who sought to play on their respective school sports teams but were barred from doing so due to a 2022 law designating teams from kindergarten to college by “biological sex” and blocking students “of the male sex” from a team designated for women or girls.

The families of the two girls filed suit against Horne, alleging violations of the Equal Protection Clause and Title IX.

Petersen and Toma later intervened in the case as Attorney General Kris Mayes bowed out.

Horne, Petersen and Toma argued allowing transgender girls to participate on teams aligned with their gender identity could result in potential injury to cisgender girls and may discourage them from joining school sports teams.

In support of their argument, Horne and the legislative leaders attached expert declarations alleging competitive disadvantage and risks of injury borne from the biological differences in athletic performance and strength between the sexes, both pre- and post-puberty.

But Zipps remained unconvinced by the declarations, noting the studies presented were narrow, failed to establish clear biological cause and cited differences Zipps deemed “negligible.”

She also noted the girls at the center of the case use puberty blockers, and the evidence by the plaintiffs showing pre-pubertal differences between the sexes to be “minimal or nonexistent.”

Horne, Petersen and Toma contended the law did not constitute an unconstitutional categorical ban as it fulfilled an important government interest by preventing injuries and redressing historical discrimination against women in sports.

They further argued it could not be considered a categorical ban because they did not use the term “transgender” anywhere in the law.

Zipps wrote, “The Act’s disparate treatment of transgender girls because they are transgender is clear on the face of the statute and makes it facially discriminatory even if the statute does not expressly employ the term ‘transgender.’”

She noted the legislative history of the act “demonstrates that the purpose of the Act is to exclude transgender girls from girls’ sports team.”

Zipps concluded the act violated both the Equal Protection Clause and Title IX, citing caselaw grouping transgender status into sex-based discrimination.

She applied heightened scrutiny, though noted the law failed rational basis as well as the law “is not related to any important government interest.”

Zipps found the act to run contrary to the asserted safety goal as it fails to protect transgender boys, or “biological girls” playing on male sports teams.

“In short, transgender girls, who have not experienced male puberty, play like girls. There is no logical connection between prohibiting them from playing on girls’ sports teams and the goals of preventing unfair competition in girls’ sports teams or protecting girls from being physically injured by boys,” Zipps wrote.

Zipps concluded if the two girls in the case were not allowed to participate in sports or forced to participate on the team correlating to their sex assigned at birth, it could likely result in emotional and psychological harm.

Zipps issued a preliminary injunction and barred Horne from enforcing the law against the girls in the suit, making it so they can play on the teams aligning with their gender identity.

Horne confirmed he would appeal the ruling. And Petersen said, “Senate Republicans will always fight to protect women and girls,” and the “case is far from over,” in a statement.

“We are evaluating our next steps and anticipate prevailing on our legal efforts to create a legal playing field for them,” Peteresen said.