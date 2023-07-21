fbpx

Big fight for a little bird: Pygmy-owl gets threatened species status

Sydney Carruth Cronkite News//July 21, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Big fight for a little bird: Pygmy-owl gets threatened species status

pygmy-owl, endangered species, southern Arizona

The ferruginous cactus pygmy-owl is relatively rare in the United States, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ruled this week that the 6- to 7-inch birds are not endangered.(Photo by Tom Gatz/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Big fight for a little bird: Pygmy-owl gets threatened species status

Sydney Carruth Cronkite News//July 21, 2023

Federal officials this week granted threatened species status to the cactus ferruginous pygmy-owl, capping 17 years of “litigation and controversy” from advocates fighting to win protection for the 6-inch raptor.

The bird, found in southern Arizona, southern Texas and northern Sonora, Mexico, has already disappeared from parts of Arizona, where the population is believed to be in the low hundreds. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service granted threatened status, saying the owl is “likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future,” as it faces threats from development, invasive species, climate change and more.

“It’s just taken us an immense amount of effort to get protection back for a species that everybody agrees is in trouble, in particular in the Sonoran Desert,” said Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

It’s the latest turn for the pygmy-owl, which won endangered status in 1997, lost it in 2006 and which conservation groups spent another 17 years fighting to restore.

Unlike the previous endangered status, which applied only to the owls in Arizona, the threatened status applies to birds all through its range. This week’s announcement did not include a designation of critical habitat for the protection of the bird, but a decision on that is expected within a year.

“This little owl, as small as it is, has caused a lot of excitement and controversy,” said Scott Richardson, a USFWS supervisory biologist in Arizona.

The cactus ferruginous pygmy-owl is descriptively named: rust-colored, and tiny, it often lives in the hollows of cacti in the Sonoran Desert. Although only 6 inches tall, it is aggressive for its size, sometimes preying on birds twice its size.

But it is a “second-nester,” meaning it will only nest in tree and cactus cavities abandoned by other birds. Their nesting sites have been limited by the expansion of invasive buffelgrass, which sparks wildfires that can destroy cacti and make it difficult for the owls to find food.

The bird also faces threats to its habitat from climate change and development, according to the Endangered Species Act listing posted in Thursday’s Federal Register.

“We’re really seeing the Sonoran Desert unraveling in front of our eyes, with the spread of things like buffelgrass that promotes fire and threatens the existence of saguaros,” Greenwald said. “With climate change on top of that, it’s very concerning. If we can save the pygmy-owl we’ve saved the Sonoran Desert.”

In 1997, there were just 35 pygmy-owls in Arizona, which led the service to declare it endangered as a distinct population segment – which allowed the status to be declared only in Arizona.

The National Association of Homebuilders in Arizona sued in 2001, arguing the Arizona population was not sufficiently distinct from the others and was not critical to survival of the species, which had a presence in Texas and Mexico. Endangered status was not merited, the homebuilders argued, and a court agreed.

“Ultimately, the courts found that we did not show that the species was significant, or that the distinct population segment was insignificant to the rest of the species,” Richardson said, “So they kicked it back to us and said, ‘Try again.’”

The government ended the owl’s endangered protection in 2006. A year later conservation groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity and the Defenders of Wildlife, petitioned to have the pygmy-owl’s endangered status restored.

The service rejected the petition in 2011, sparking legal action by the conservation groups. Among their charges was a claim that the government was taking too long to make a decision – a problem that Greenwald said exists to this day.

“It took us 17 years to get protections back even though it was clear that it needed protection this entire time, there was never any question,” he said. “That just reflects that the Fish and Wildlife Service just let politics into their decisions too often.”

Richardson said conservation groups are “entitled to think what they like,” but that the service’s “intent is not to delay or drag anything out.”

“We do the best we can with the resources we have and the time given our workload,” he said.

The service in December 2021 proposed that the owl be listed, this time as threatened throughout its range, a decision that was finalized with this week’s announcement.

The government must still designate critical habitat – the areas essential to the conservation of the owls. But the Arizona Game and Fish Department said it is “opposed to any designation of critical habitat,” citing the increase in “regulatory burden for private landowners.”

Richardson said the service believes listing is the best move for the conservation and recovery of the pygmy-owl but, noting the history of legal sparring, that status could be challenged at any time.

“We get pressure on almost all species we list,” he said. “We get pressure from the environmental side that thinks we aren’t going far enough and we get pressure from industry and the other sides who say we’re going too far and regulate things too much,”

Greenwald said he is glad the pygmy-owl is protected again, but that the service “needs new leadership and reform” to effectively combat what he called an “extinction crisis.”

“If we lose the pygmy-owl we’ve really lost the Sonoran Desert because it’s just a great indicator of healthy Sonoran Desert, it relies on soil and cactuses for nesting and secondary cavity nesters,” Greenwald said.

l
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

heat, Hobbs, utilities, APS, air conditioning, heat-related illnesses

Hobbs demands utilities tell her how they’re prepared for record heat

Gov. Katie Hobbs is demanding utilities tell her how they're prepared for record heat even though she has no l[...]

July 21, 2023
border crossings, migrants, Title 42, Southwest border, Customs and Border Protection

Border encounters fell sharply in June, to lowest level in two years

The number of migrant encounters at the Southwest border plummeted in June, falling to the lowest level in mor[...]

July 21, 2023
unemployment claims, DES, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Covid pandemic, unemployed, jobless benefits, fraud

State overpaid recipients of federally funded unemployment program millions

Arizona overpaid recipients of a federally funded unemployment program $307 million more than they were entitl[...]

July 21, 2023

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

Returning lawmaker Shawnna Bolick disavowed the Freedom Caucus and its Senate leader and claimed to have moved[...]

July 20, 2023
transgender girls sports, U.S. District Court, Horne, boys, Toma, Petersen

Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams

A federal judge temporarily blocked the 2022 law barring transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams[...]

July 20, 2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

As the 2024 state election draws closer, Republicans and Democrats are already targeting several key competiti[...]

July 20, 2023

Featured News

transgender girls sports, U.S. District Court, Horne, boys, Toma, Petersen

Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls[...]

20/7/2023
U.S.-Mexico border, migrants, jaguars, bears, Trump administration, border wall, lawsuit

Openings for wildlife will be installed in areas of U.S.-Mexico border wall

18/7/2023
Mayes, Horne, ELL

Schools using 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach ELL not at risk of losing fund[...]

17/7/2023
Hamadeh, Mayes, election contest, Mohave County

Judge who denied Hamadeh’s motion for new trial explains decision

17/7/2023
police, videotaping, Kavanagh, legislation, ACLU

Legislation to restrict individuals’ ability to videotape police hits dead[...]

14/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023