Pima County appoints Democrat to House vacancy 

The Pima County Board of Supervisors filled a vacancy in the state House of Representatives on July 25, 2023 after appointing a Democrat who formerly sat on the board. At board Chair Adelita Grijalva’s recommendation, the board appointed Betty Villegas 3-1. Steve Christy, the single Republican on the board, didn’t vote and Supervisor Sharon Bronson wasn’t present to vote. (Photo courtesy of Pima County via Facebook)

The Pima County Board of Supervisors filled a vacancy in the state House of Representatives Tuesday after appointing a Democrat who formerly sat on the board. 

At board Chair Adelita Grijalva’s recommendation, the board appointed Betty Villegas 3-1. Steve Christy, the single Republican on the board, didn’t vote and Supervisor Sharon Bronson wasn’t present to vote. 

Villegas will serve the remainder of former House Minority Leader Andrés Cano’s term representing Legislative District 20. Cano stepped down from his leadership position and the Legislature to pursue a graduate degree at Harvard Kennedy School. 

Cano, Pima County Board of Supervisors, House
Betty Villegas

“I’m honored to have been appointed by the Board of Supervisors to replace Rep. Cano, who I have the pleasure of calling a dear friend,” Villegas said in a Tuesday House Democrats news release. “I have been helping people achieve sustainable, affordable homeownership and economic prosperity throughout my career, and I am ready to work on those and other issues important to my district and Arizona. Our economy, public education, public health, climate and environmental justice, transportation and human rights are all equally important and interconnected. Together I know we can do better.” 

Villegas is the director of South Tucson Housing and Community Development. She also managed the Pima County Housing Program before retiring from the role in 2016. She briefly served in the Pima County Board of Supervisors in 2020 to fill out the former county supervisor Richard Elias’ term. Elias died in 2020.  

“The people of District 20 will benefit greatly from Betty’s lifelong public service and extensive knowledge of housing affordability, economic justice, and healthcare equity. Congratulations, Representative Villegas,” Cano wrote in a Tweet after Villegas was appointed. 

The other two candidates for the appointment were Lourdes Escalante and Elma Alvarez. LD20 Democratic precinct committeemen chose the three during a meeting on July 8 and Villegas was the top choice.  

Of 195 total votes cast by PCs, Villegas received 50. Escalante received 35 votes and Alvarez received 34 votes in a race that had eight candidates.  

Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott noted Villegas received the most votes from PCs but credited Escalante and Alvarez’s qualifications.  

“They are both excellent candidates in many respects and they’re both clearly leaders in our community,” Scott said during Tuesday’s meeting. “And I certainly hope that we see their names again either as candidates for elected office or in some other leadership capacity.” 

Affordable housing is a primary concern that Pima County supervisors cited, and they said Villegas would be a strong legislator because of her background in housing work.  

But there was some controversy over how LD20 Democrats sent their nominees to the Board of Supervisors.  

The district’s legislators, Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, and Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, sent a letter to party leadership and the Board of Supervisors asking for a re-do of the precinct’s vote over privacy and open meeting law concerns.  

The letter states Hernandez didn’t receive information about when the PC meeting would take place until less than 24 hours before it was scheduled, and she only found out it was happening when a reporter contacted her despite asking committee leadership for meeting details.  

The Tucson Sentinel also reported LD20 Democratic Chair Leslie Stalc refused to share Zoom login information to the publication prior to the meeting and only shared it the day before the meeting took place after an editor from the paper informed Stalc the meeting was subject to open meeting law. 

LD20 Dems didn’t respond to an email from The Arizona Capitol Times asking for meeting details prior to its occurrence. 

In April, LD13 GOP PCs attempted to kick reporters out of their meeting to choose replacement candidates for Liz Harris’ former seat in the state House, but state party chairman Jeff DeWit allowed reporters back into the room after talking with legal counsel about how excluding reporters could violate open meeting laws because the committee had a statutory duty of electing nominees. 

“It’s is (sic) our belief that when we are doing these type of elections, we need to allow enough time for the public to know that these are taking place and give them the opportunity to put their names in if they so choose,” Hernandez and Gonzales wrote in their letter.  

The letter also states that PCs were asked to enter their votes for the replacement candidates into the Zoom chat box during the July 8 meeting, and the legislators argued there wasn’t enough time provided for PCs to vote.   

The Arizona Democratic Party said in an email to the Pima County Board of Supervisors that the meeting was added to the LD20 website no fewer than 48 hours before the meeting took place and at least one member of the press was present. 

Grijalva said during Tuesday’s board meeting that LD20 PCs ratified the results of the July 8 meeting in a hybrid meeting on Monday. She also said the county received assurance the meeting complied with open meeting law. 

 

