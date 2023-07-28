fbpx

Hobbs should terminate the Saudi lease in Butler Valley

Guest Opinion//July 28, 2023

The notorious state lease that is giving away Butler Valley groundwater to grow and export alfalfa to Saudi Arabia will expire on Feb. 14, 2024. The next question, already surfacing in the national press is: what next? Will Arizona capitulate to lobbyists pressuring Governor Hobbs to renew the lease? The Saudi lease holder, Fondomonte, has applied to the State Land Department for a ten-year lease renewal, signaling its intention to continue exporting alfalfa and depleting the groundwater basin. Fondomonte should have never been given a lease in the first place.

The notorious state lease that is giving away Butler Valley groundwater to grow and export alfalfa to Saudi Arabia will expire on Feb. 14 of this coming year. The next question, already surfacing in the national press is: what next? Will Arizona capitulate to lobbyists pressuring Governor Hobbs to renew the lease?

The Saudi lease holder, Fondomonte, has applied to the State Land Department for a ten-year lease renewal, signaling its intention to continue exporting alfalfa and depleting the groundwater basin. Fondomonte has suggested in media interviews that to get a new lease it might agree to revise rental terms beyond the current giveaway fee of approximately 25 cents per acre-foot of water pumped from the aquifer.

Bruce Babbitt

This dispute, however, is about more than additional rent. It is about the future of Arizona’s water supply. It is about how the state will grow and attract investors with assurances of an adequate water supply for the next 100 years.

Fondomonte should have never been given a lease in the first place.

Back in 1986 Wes Steiner, the visionary director of the Department of Water Resources, suggested to us that Butler Valley, then an empty expanse of desert land, should be reserved for future use to supplement urban water supplies.

The Butler Valley was then a checkerboard of state and federal land ownership. To move the federal land into state ownership we negotiated a series of land acquisitions and exchanges with the federal Bureau of Land Management. Mission accomplished, Butler Valley became a designated groundwater reserve for future development in Central Arizona.

Robert Lane

Then in 2015, the Ducey administration disregarding the designation, and without public discussion, suddenly reversed course, opened the Valley, and handed out a ten-year lease to Fondomonte to grow alfalfa at giveaway rates. Why that decision was made has never been explained.

We cannot retrieve the water lost to Saudi Arabia over the past eight years. But we can halt the losses and restore the Valley to its original purpose. With a warming future and impending shortages of Colorado River water, the Butler Valley groundwater supply, located close to the Central Arizona Project canal, remains an essential reserve for Arizona’s development future.

In recent months Kris Mayes, the newly elected Attorney General, has urged Governor Hobbs to deny Fondomonte’s application to renew the lease.

All Arizonans should also urge Governor Hobbs to direct the State Land Commissioner to reject the lease application and to restore the Butler Valley as a designated groundwater reserve to be held in trust for Arizona’s future.

Bruce Babbitt served as governor of Arizona from 1978 to 1987. Robert Lane served as State Land Commissioner from 1982 to1987.

