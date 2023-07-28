Include families to help with serious mental illness 

Most of you have probably heard if not witnessed firsthand that we are in the midst of a mental health crisis of historic breadth and complexity. Arizona is far from alone in this crisis. Indeed, daily news reports from across the country suggest no state has been spared, but political gridlock at the national level puts the onus for solving the mental health crisis in our state squarely on the shoulders of Arizonans. We’d like to begin that task in earnest now, and we’re asking you to join us. (Photo by Pexels)

We’re a group of Arizonans from a variety of backgrounds who have all experienced in our professions, personal lives, or both, the tragic brokenness of Arizona’s mental health system. Over the past year, we’ve shared stories and compared notes on the trapdoors, dead-ends, and tripwires of trying to get help for our loved ones affected by serious mental illness. With the term “serious mental illness” (SMI), we seek to distinguish a more severe subset of mental illness that “substantially interferes with or limits one or more major life activities,” including schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder and others.

What spurred us into action on the topic of serious mental illness? Our reasons are as diverse as our backgrounds. Some of us have been blindsided by enormous legal and medical bills, often for services we never consented to receive. Others have been stonewalled by bureaucrats and corporate gatekeepers who hide behind arcane company policies and misconstrued federal privacy laws to prevent us from accessing and sharing important medical information about our loved ones with doctors.

We’ve been forced to watch as inexpensive lifesaving medications have been ignored in favor of more expensive and less effective treatments. We’ve seen physically frail and elderly SMI patients commingled in inadequate quarters alongside the criminally insane. We’ve been denied visitation rights while our loved ones were in their darkest moments. Countless times we’ve seen the severely mentally ill being prematurely released onto the streets, too often without medication or adequate monitoring.

And although eager and willing to partner with mental health professionals in reaching a diagnosis or finding solutions for our loved ones to safely re-enter our homes and society, we’ve been treated like irrelevant bystanders if not malevolent intruders.

Some of what we (or rather our loved ones) have experienced would shock you to the core. Far from a holistic, whole-of-community approach, our current mental health system favors a myopic, dehumanizing whack-a-mole of endless symptom treatment and recurring revenue for the corporate and legal service providers contracted to do the work. The result is a system which, for those who have had any experience with it, is at best an expensive waste of precious time and at worst so horrific that we’d sooner take our chances letting loved ones continue battling their demons in our homes and on the streets.

Several weeks ago, the Arizona Legislature had a chance to address a small part of what is wrong with our mental health system with SB1291. Instead, a last-minute amendment, never vetted in committee this session, was appended to the legislation that will make life harder, not easier for the families who have had to shoulder a burden no longer shouldered by the state. The unintended consequences of that amendment may have escaped legislators, but it would not have escaped the families who must wrestle with the consequences of an already prohibitively expensive and arduous process to obtain conservatorship or guardianship of an impaired loved one. If only their voices had also been heard alongside those of the powerful lobbyists who won the day.

Looking optimistically to the future, though, we call upon our state and local media affiliates on TV and in print to shine a light on this enormous problem, and we call upon the Legislature and city councils to find solutions by including non-traditional stakeholders beyond outmoded and sclerotic advocacy groups who reflexively lobby for more of the same. Arizonans are up for the task, but any solutions must include those who have been left out of the discussion for too long, namely the families of the mentally ill.

The solutions are common sense and seek to simplify an already complex system. The first order of business must be to admit we have a problem for which our current institutions are woefully unprepared to address in a meaningful, lasting way. Then, we must include families — the ultimate expert witnesses to disease and its effects — in deciding on changes to the law or processes. Our loved ones with impaired capacity need appropriate medication, and secure treatment settings for safe, effective recoveries – not chronic homelessness and jail. Finally, we have to do a better job of tracking and measuring outcomes and expecting accountability from the state agencies and contractors entrusted with caring for the afflicted.

Dan Jones, Deborah Geesling, Rachel Streiff and Holly Gieszl are part of a group they named SMI Community Advocates.