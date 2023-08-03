Congressional delegation must oppose credit card act

Last year, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced the Credit Card Competition Act, a bill that helps big box retailers, but will hurt Latino small business owners and consumers. Fortunately, the act did not get far in the last session of Congress. That’s why I’m deeply concerned to see the recent news out of Washington, D.C., that senators will attempt to tie the harmful credit card proposal as an amendment to other unrelated legislation on national defense. (Deposit Photos)

Legislative policies are being discussed and introduced throughout the year. It is important that we, as elected officials, engage and inform our constituency regarding such happenings. I have decided to share and bring insight from a Latino perspective on legislation that impacts our community. We are in a critical time for our country and for Arizona.

Last year, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced the Credit Card Competition Act, a bill that helps big box retailers, but will harm Latino small business owners and consumers. Fortunately, the act did not get far in the last session of Congress. That’s why I’m deeply concerned to see the recent news out of Washington, D.C., that senators will try to tie the harmful credit card proposal as an amendment to other unrelated legislation on national defense.

The Credit Card Competition Act would add routing mandates to credit, which will force banks to add an additional “unaffiliated” payment network to their credit cards, instead of just the ones they trust. In response, payment networks will lower interchange rates for merchants (the fees merchants pay to process credit cards) so they can compete with the influx of new, cheap networks. When rates across the board drop, big retailers will see much lower costs to process credit cards.

The theory is that by helping retailers save money, they will lower prices for consumers. Yet, we already know that will not happen. Years ago, Senator Durbin pushed through an amendment to impose routing mandates on our debit market and cap debit card interchange fees. Since then, small retailers have faced higher debit processing costs, and big retailers have saved more than $90 billion. But an economic brief from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond found that 98.8% of retailers either raised prices or kept prices the same after debit regulation. These savings could have been a godsend for struggling families, but they were nowhere to be found.

Perhaps the worst impact of the debit card policies is that banking is now more expensive and harder to access than it was before the amendment, and the same thing will happen to credit if we let the Credit Card Competition Act go through. Banks tried to recoup their losses by raising the minimum balance for bank accounts, reducing the availability of free checking, and adding new account fees. One million Americans from primarily minority and low-income neighborhoods lost their bank accounts because of the debit amendment, according to a George Mason University study.

In today’s credit card version, the bill does not even mention consumers. That is because the sponsors know that it will not actually help us. Just like the last time, we will not see any lower prices, and banks, especially the community banks and credit unions serving our neighborhoods, will have to recoup their losses at our expense. Sponsors of the act claim that the small banks we need are exempt from the regulations, but that does not matter because the Credit Card Competition Act will cause market changes that will directly or indirectly impact every bank.

This bill will also be catastrophic to the millions of minority businesses relying on credit cards as part of their business operations. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce wrote to the sponsors and advised against the bill, stating that this could, “disproportionately harm small and minority-owned businesses, while producing a windfall to the largest businesses.” The Minority Business Roundtable and the Latino Coalition advocated against the regulations when they were first introduced, because they knew the harm that this would bring. As the chair of the Arizona Latino Caucus, it’s my job to speak out against harmful legislation that will affect Arizonans.

It is abundantly clear that our Congressional delegation must fight against any efforts to bring back this harmful bill, particularly attempts to sneak it into other legislation.

Rep. Lydia Hernandez, D-Phoenix, is chairwoman of the Arizona Legislative Latino Caucus and represents Legislative District 24.