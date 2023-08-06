fbpx

Lightning-caused wildfire burning uncontained in northern Arizona near Utah line

The Associated Press//August 6, 2023

wildfire, northern Arizona, Kaibab National Forest

More than 75 firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern Arizona near the Utah line that was started by lightning, authorities said on Aug. 6, 2023. (Deposit Photos)

More than 75 firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern Arizona near the Utah line that was started by lightning, authorities said Sunday.

Kaibab National Forest officials said the fire began Friday and had charred more than 7.7 square miles (about 2,000 hectares) by Sunday with zero containment.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Forest officials said the wildfire was 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Jacob Lake, or nearly 45 miles (70 kilometers) north of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

Officials with the North Kaibab Ranger District said smoke is visible from across northern Arizona, including many areas south of the canyon.

Authorities said a hotshot crew has been ordered into action as the fire was burning in timber, thick brush and pinyon-juniper with hot, dry and windy weather forecast for the area over the coming days.

