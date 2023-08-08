Coming together to fight cancer

We all know that cancer doesn’t come with a map. That is why patient groups like ours are here, to help manage and guide Arizonans going through difficult times in their lives. Newly developed screenings are now available that can detect dozens of types of cancer just from a sample of a patient’s blood. Known as multi-cancer early detection (MCED), these tests can be administered quickly and easily and can reach even the most rural parts of Arizona. Telehealth was a game changer for the cancer community. MCED tests are going to be the next one. Here’s where that legislation comes in. The Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act, which is currently co-sponsored by more than half of Arizona’s Congressional delegation, makes a small – but hugely important – change to the Medicare program that would allow for Medicare coverage of MCED tests as soon as they’re cleared by the FDA. (Photo by Pexels)

Whether it is Bag It Cancer’s take-everywhere binders to help newly diagnosed patients organize their appointments and records, Cancer Support Communities Arizona’s free emotional support programs, classes and resources, or Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona’s many educational seminars on helping those recovering from brain cancer, we are bound by our mission to work with and alongside patients and their families to fight their health battles. Furthermore, our work extends beyond Arizona, and includes advocating for new policies on the federal level that will ultimately help our patient community.

Members of each of our organizations recently met with members of Arizona’s Congressional delegation to discuss the importance of screening to catch cancer early and how public policy can help bring more screening to those at risk. It’s always refreshing to talk to leaders in Congress who understand the needs of their constituents, and we truly believe that in the case of cancer screenings, our leaders are listening.

The problem is clear. Too often, cancer is caught too late. Late-stage cancer is heartbreaking, both for the patient and their loved ones. Avoiding that diagnosis is a critical goal in battling this terrible disease. In 2023, Arizona will have an estimated 41,000 new cancer cases and see an estimated 13,000 deaths due to cancer. Arizona also ranks below the national average in getting screenings in order to catch these cancers early. Something has to change. Fortunately, many of our elected leaders in Congress are working on legislation that would greatly expand access to advanced cancer screenings to America’s senior citizens.

Right now, there are screenings available for just a handful of cancers — breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate. But that is changing. Newly developed screenings are now available that can detect dozens of types of cancer just from a sample of a patient’s blood. Known as multi-cancer early detection (MCED), these tests can be administered quickly and easily and can reach even the most rural parts of Arizona. Telehealth was a game changer for the cancer community. MCED tests are going to be the next one.

Here’s where that legislation comes in. The Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act, which is currently co-sponsored by more than half of Arizona’s Congressional delegation, makes a small – but hugely important – change to the Medicare program that would allow for Medicare coverage of MCED tests as soon as they’re cleared by the FDA.

It’s unacceptable for it to take several years before breakthroughs like MCED tests become available to Medicare beneficiaries, despite the fact that the age group most at risk of cancer is seniors. We need new tools to save lives and increase chances of survival, without unnecessary delay.

Congress has a chance to change the conversation when it comes to cancer, and it is encouraging to see a growing consensus among our leaders on this issue. It’s not often that you can get both parties to agree on legislation, but this bipartisan bill is the type of common-sense solution that all lawmakers should support. We are proud to join the hundreds of other cancer patient groups across the country in calling on Congress to ensure this bill makes it over the finish line this year.

Mo Osife is Philanthropy/Advocacy director for Cancer Support Communities of Arizona; Will Grove is Outreach Director of the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona and Amy Cojanis is outreach director of Bag It Cancer. To learn more, visit Bag It Cancer at www.bagitcancer.org; Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona at www.biaaz.org and the Cancer Support Communities of Arizona of www.cscaz.org.