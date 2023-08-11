Arizona needs 190K direct care workers in next seven years

By 2030, Arizona will need more than 190,000 new direct care workers. Those results, from a 2021 survey from the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute (PHI), concluded that, without intervention, the caregiver crisis will worsen. (Deposit Photos)

By 2030, Arizona will need more than 190,000 new direct care workers. Those results, from a 2021 survey from the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute (PHI), concluded that, without intervention, the caregiver crisis will worsen.

Direct care workers provide long-term care and personal assistance to people who are elderly and individuals with disabilities and/or long-term conditions. They work in facilities and private homes, and help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, cooking and medication management. They promote independence and improve the quality of life for those they support.

In that same PHI survey of more than 4,000 Arizona caregivers, less than half reported that they have opportunities for advancement beyond their current roles and 61% expressed a desire for additional training. This was especially true for younger workers looking to build competencies and confidence in their jobs.

Arizona is addressing this crushing need for talent with a powerful, collaborative tool called AZ Healthcare Careers. This online tool allows students and job seekers to build a profile, take a jobs skills assessment, and explore health care career opportunities. AZ Healthcare Careers highlights health care occupations that require minimal experience or training, making them viable entry-level positions. From an entry-level position like a behavioral health technician or direct care worker, the platform outlines career advancement and training pathways that help employees to move up into in-demand positions like social and community service managers, health care social workers, registered nurses, or home health aides.

The platform is also a unique solution for health care providers who face workforce recruitment challenges. It’s able to match a provider’s posted job openings with candidates whose skills and training meet their needs. Currently the platform is in its first phase. In the next few months, it will include video content and enhanced visuals mapping out different career pathways. AZ Healthcare Careers will evolve and adapt to serve the health care professions and its talent’s needs.

AZ Healthcare Careers is also a long-term workforce development strategy, as it connects to career and educational training programs at the college and K-12 levels. Powered by Pipeline AZ, the platform promotes career pathways to a K-12 audience with My Future AZ, available through a partnership with the Arizona Department of Education. All K-12 students in Arizona can use My Future AZ to explore career pathways and create college and career plans before graduating high school. And with partnerships with Arizona’s community college systems, students in health care programs can find work-based experiences like internships to meet graduation requirements and earn valuable real world work experience.

Investments in technology like AZ Healthcare Careers, in conjunction with training, career development opportunities, and adequate reimbursement, are what our state needs to solve the impending health care worker shortage. AZ Healthcare Careers is funded by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) using a federal American Rescue Plan allocation and was developed by Pipeline AZ.

Mary Foote is the CEO of Pipeline AZ and Bill Kennard is the Workforce Development Administrator at Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).