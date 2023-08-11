fbpx

Hobbs declares heat state of emergency

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//August 11, 2023

Home>Featured News>

Hobbs declares heat state of emergency

heat state of emergency, Hobbs

A person tries to cool off in the shade as temperatures are expected to hit 116-degrees Fahrenheit, on July 18, 2023, in Phoenix. Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a heat state of emergency for three counties on Aug. 11. (Photo by Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

Hobbs declares heat state of emergency

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//August 11, 2023

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is declaring a heat state of emergency — but only of three of Arizona’s 15 counties.

And it all has to do with the National Weather Service and how it determines “excessive heat.”

The declaration issued Friday for Maricopa, Pinal and Coconino counties is based on the federal agency issued excessive heat warnings for 30 consecutive days. That provided a legal basis for the governor to decide that the situation had reached emergency levels.

What the declaration does is frees up $200,000 that can be used to reimburse local government agencies in those counties for additional costs they have incurred between June 30 and July 30 related to the heat.

Hobbs, extreme heat, state of emergency
Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks as she gives the State of the State address, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

According to the National Weather Service, the general rule of thumb for this warning is when the maximum heat index temperature — what it feels like for the human body — is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days, and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees.

But Sean Benedict, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said a decision to issue an excessive heat warning is based on more than absolute temperatures. He said it also includes factors like what is “normal” for an area.

Benedict also said the Flagstaff area includes the Grand Canyon, not just the rim but also the floor. And Patrice Horstman, who chairs the board of supervisors, said the mercury there this summer topped 115, “contributing to multiple heat-related hiker deaths and injuries in July.”

The rest of the state isn’t being entirely left out.

Hobbs on Friday issued a separate executive order requiring various state agencies to develop plans for future excessive heat situations.

Most of that, however, involves coming up with proposals and programs that won’t be ready for months.

For example, the Governor’s Office of Resiliency is charged with developing an “extreme heat response plan” by March, one designed to ensure the state is prepared to respond to — and recover from — extreme heat in future years. The same agency is supposed to propose changes in state law designed to protect the elderly, children, medically vulnerable and other impacted communities from extreme heat.

And Hobbs is providing the agency with $13.3 million of federal dollars to prevent power outages and improve the resilience of the grid across the state.

The state health director is supposed to come up with a plan to allocate resources to respond to extreme heat, ranging from emergency room use and heat-related workplace incidents to morgue capacity and and distribution of cooling and heat-relief centers.

But her executive order does include opening two new cooling centers near the Capitol where many homeless gather, one in an existing office building and another in a cooled storage container that is specially equipped to provide short-term heat relief. Neither, however, will be open on a 24-hour basis.

Local officials in the three counties getting the state of emergency praised the move.

“This has been a brutally hot summer so far in Pinal County,” said Supervisor Jeffrey McClure in a prepared statement released by the governor’s office. “We welcome any support that the governor and the state can offer that can help provide relief to our residents.”

In Maricopa County, Robert Rowley, director of its Division of Emergency Management, said the county’s Human Services Department has been providing additional funds for cooling and respite centers. It also has been spending money in home and air conditioner repair for those who cannot afford it.

Horstman said the record heat in her county “took a toll on our unsheltered population.”

But it does include a provision to have the state coordinate the various cooling centers around the state.

P
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Proposition 400, light rail, Hobbs, Giles, Mesa, Phoenix

Hobbs, mayors celebrate Prop 400 compromise 

Gov. Katie Hobbs joined Democratic legislators and local officials from both parties in downtown Phoenix to ho[...]

August 11, 2023
ballots, Cochise County, Stevens, elections

County tailors ballot project to politically connected firm 

As an Arizona county prepares to spend up to $1 million in state money to test anti-counterfeit features on ba[...]

August 10, 2023
No Labels, political party, Arizona Democratic Party, judge, ballots, election

Judge rejects Dems’ bid to keep No Labels Party off 2024 ballot

A judge has rebuffed efforts by the Arizona Democratic Party to keep a potential competitor -- and, more to th[...]

August 9, 2023
Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Organizations launch bid to try to put abortion rights in Constitution

A coalition of organizations is launching a bid to put the right to abortion in the Arizona Constitution.

August 8, 2023
Biden, national monument, Republicans, Democrats

GOP, Dems fight over monument designation plan

Republicans and Democrats are fighting over a proposed national monument around the Grand Canyon supported by [...]

August 7, 2023
Hobbs, TSMC, Taiwan Semiconductor, workplace safety

Hobbs announces new worker safety partnership with TSMC 

Gov. Katie Hobbs visited the site of Taiwan Semiconductor’s new facility in north Phoenix to announce a new [...]

August 4, 2023

Featured News

heat state of emergency, Hobbs

Hobbs declares heat state of emergency

11/8/2023
Proposition 400, light rail, Hobbs, Giles, Mesa, Phoenix

Hobbs, mayors celebrate Prop 400 compromise 

11/8/2023
ballots, Cochise County, Stevens, elections

County tailors ballot project to politically connected firm 

10/8/2023
No Labels, political party, Arizona Democratic Party, judge, ballots, election

Judge rejects Dems’ bid to keep No Labels Party off 2024 ballot

9/8/2023
Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Organizations launch bid to try to put abortion rights in Constitution

8/8/2023

Recent News

Legislature

social media, Hobbs, investigation, Twitter, Facebook

House panel to examine Hobbs’ social media conduct as Secretary of State 

11/8/2023

Finchem, Kern, Gosar must pay former minority leader’s legal fees

10/8/2023
GOP, Petersen, Toma, legislators, courts, GOP, Hoffman, ACLU

Legislative leaders increase intervening in court 

4/8/2023

Lawmakers send bill to ban rental tax to Hobbs

1/8/2023

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023