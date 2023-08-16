Evicted: How our American Dream became an Arizona nightmare

Three decades ago, a couple immigrated to the United States to pursue the American dream. In this new land, they went to school, worked hard and achieved success. They started a family, moved to Arizona in search of warm weather and blue skies, and bought a home in Tempe.

Their dream was becoming real.

A year later, when their home wasn’t even for sale, a stranger appeared to tell them they had to sell their home to him at his dictated price. This stranger had them locked out without paying and without an eviction. When they refused to leave their own home, they were arrested and jailed.

This is no fairy tale-turned-unhappy-ending myth. It’s happening over and over across Arizona. And it happened to me.

My wife Jie Cao and I left China for America because we wanted to live free. We wanted to experience the values on which the country was founded, from democracy to property rights, and everything in between.

In January 2018, as our son prepared to attend ASU, we bought a condominium close to the university where he could live and we could stay while he was attending classes.

Later that year, PFP Dorsey Investments of California bought 90 of the 96 individually owned properties in the complex, Dorsey Place Condominiums. It planned to convert the entire building into rental units by forcing the six owners to sell their units to the company.

PFP Dorsey invoked a state law, under which 80% of condo owners can vote to sell condos — even those voting “no.” However, instead of voting to sell their own units, PFP Dorsey voted to sell only the other peoples’ six units. And it voted to sell them to itself at a predetermined price. All the other owners, including my wife and me, voted not to sell. But our vote didn’t matter. PFP Dorsey took our home anyway.

We couldn’t believe something like this could happen in America. How could a non-owner vote to sell an owner’s property to itself? Just like that, in a horrible act of private taking, our home was gone.

When we were still holding title and paying bills, we were kicked out, booked and imprisoned. PFP Dorsey and the condo association broke into our home, changed the locks and trashed all our property inside.

We hired an Arizona law firm, Osborn Maledon, and our case has moved its way through the courts. Our lawyer petitioned the Arizona Supreme Court to review our case, and the court will decide on Aug. 22 if it will take our case. This is the first legal challenge to reach the high court about this state law, which has been used many times to swindle hundreds of unwitting property owners in Arizona.

We believe the state law that PFP Dorsey cited is unconstitutional because it violates the Takings Clause of the Arizona Constitution, which prohibits the government from authorizing other people to take private property for private benefit. That’s exactly what the government did here. It authorized PFP Dorsey and other developers to take people’s homes for their own benefit.

Of course, the government is permitted to seize or authorize the taking of private property via eminent domain laws to build highways, schools or parks for the public good. But what PFP Dorsey did — and what many are doing all over the state — is unconstitutional.

Some of the country’s most prominent defenders of American freedoms agree with us and have filed “friend of the court” briefs with the Arizona Supreme Court.

Among them is the Goldwater Institute, a Phoenix-based conservative and libertarian public policy think tank. It defends and strengthens the freedoms guaranteed to all Americans in the constitutions of the United States. and all 50 states. The Pacific Legal Foundation, which defends Americans’ liberties when threatened by government overreach and abuse, also supports our case.

For my wife and me, this isn’t about the money. It’s about principle. We want our home back. More than anything, we want Arizona to stop allowing this abuse of power under which so many are being taken advantage of.

For us, it’s about living freely, about the sense of safety of our lives and security of our properties in our American dream.

Haining “Frazer” Xia and his wife, Jie Cao, emigrated from China to America 36 years ago. They are Arizona residents.