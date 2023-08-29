fbpx

Backpage founder faces 2nd trial over what prosecutors say was scheme to sell sex through ad sales

The Associated Press//August 29, 2023

Home>courts>

Backpage founder faces 2nd trial over what prosecutors say was scheme to sell sex through ad sales

Backpage, New Times, trial, prostitutes, ads

Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey sits on Capitol Hill in Washington at a Senate committee. On Aug. 29, 2023, jury selection is scheduled to start in Lacey's federal trial on charges of facilitating prostitution and laundering money in what authorities say was a scheme to knowingly sell ads for sex on the classified site. Lacey, whose first trial on those charges ended in a mistrial, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Backpage founder faces 2nd trial over what prosecutors say was scheme to sell sex through ad sales

The Associated Press//August 29, 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — A founder of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com will face his second trial on charges of facilitating prostitution and laundering money in what authorities say was a scheme to knowingly sell ads for sex on the site.

Jury selection for Michael Lacey and four former Backpage employees is scheduled to begin Tuesday in federal court. Their first trial ended in a mistrial in September 2021 when a judge concluded prosecutors had too many references to child sex trafficking in a case where no one faced such a charge.

Lacey had founded the Phoenix New Times weekly newspaper with James Larkin, who was charged in the case and died by suicide in July. Lacey and Larkin held ownership interests in other weeklies such as The Village Voice and ultimately sold their newspapers in 2013. But they held onto Backpage, which authorities say generated $500 million in prostitution-related revenue from its inception in 2004 until 2018, when it was shut down by the government.

In all, five former Backpage operators have pleaded not guilty to charges of facilitating prostitution. Of the five, Lacey and two others have pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges.

The site’s marketing director has pleaded guilty to conspiring to facilitate prostitution and acknowledged he participated in a scheme to give free ads to prostitutes to win over their business. Additionally, the CEO of the company when the government shut the site down, Carl Ferrer, pleaded guilty to a separate federal conspiracy case in Arizona and to state money laundering charges in California.

Prosecutors say Backpage’s operators ignored warnings to stop running prostitution ads, some involving children. They are accused of giving free ads to prostitutes and cultivating arrangements with others who worked in the sex trade to get them to post ads with the company.

Authorities say Backpage employees would identify prostitutes through Google searches, then call and offer them a free ad. The site also is accused of having a business arrangement in which it would place ads on another site that lets customers post reviews of their experiences with prostitutes.

Backpage’s operators said they never allowed ads for sex and used people and automated tools to try to delete such ads and maintain the content on the site was protected by the First Amendment. Prosecutors said the moderation efforts by the site were aimed at concealing the true nature of the ads.

Lacey also is accused of using cryptocurrency and wiring money to foreign bank accounts to launder revenues earned from the site’s ad sales after authorities say banks raised concerns that they were being used for illegal purposes.

At trial, the Backpage defendants are barred from bringing up a 2013 memo by federal prosecutors who examined the site and said at the time that they hadn’t uncovered evidence of a pattern of recklessness toward minors or admissions from key participants that the site was used for prostitution.

In the memo, prosecutors had said witnesses testified Backpage made substantial efforts to prevent criminal conduct on its site and coordinated such efforts with law enforcement agencies. The document was written five years before Lacey, Larkin and the other former Backpage operators were charged in the Arizona case.

A Government Accountability Office report released in June 2021 said the FBI’s ability to identify victims and sex traffickers had decreased significantly after Backpage was seized by the government, because law enforcement was familiar with the site and Backpage was generally responsive to requests for information.

U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich, who had declared a mistrial during the first attempt to try the Backpage defendants, had allowed evidence showing that people were trafficked using the site, but cautioned prosecutors not to linger on details of the abuse. “It seemed the government abused that leeway,” Brnovich said when declaring a mistrial.

In a pretrial ruling, U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa, who is presiding over the second trial, repeated that warning to prosecutors.

g
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Hamadeh, court, Mayes

Arizona Supreme Court rules against attorney seeking to void 2022 election

The state's high court has tossed out a bid to void the results of the entire 2022 election.

August 24, 2023
Fish and Wildlife, lawsuit, snakes, Arizona Game and Fish

Environmental group files lawsuit tied to snakes’ survival

A Tucson-based environmental group is accusing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of illegally altering its ru[...]

August 22, 2023
Lake, Richer, Maricopa County, lawsuit, election

Lake trying to get Richer’s defamation lawsuit thrown out

Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she had a absolute right to publicly accuse Maricopa County Reco[...]

August 22, 2023
condominium, Arizona Supreme Court, couple, court of appeals

Couple forced from condominium taking fight to court

Jie Cao and Haining “Frazer” Xia did not want to leave their home. But after an investment company bought [...]

August 21, 2023

Attorney asks court for redo of 2022 election

A Scottsdale attorney who is a supporter of Kari Lake is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to void not just the[...]

August 18, 2023
Hamadeh, court, Mayes

Court rules against neighbors who challenged billboards

Being offended by a new billboard in your neighborhood does not give you the legal right to challenge a decisi[...]

August 16, 2023

Featured News

border, Border Patrol, lawsuit, federal government, Hobbs, Ducey

Feds ready to dismiss lawsuit against Arizona over border containers

28/8/2023
ESAs, Arizona Department of Education, tuition, public schools, private schools, parents, Hobbs, Lewis, Ladner

Attempts to curtail universal ESA program fail

25/8/2023

Cook becomes Freedom Caucus spoiler

25/8/2023
legislation, batting average, Weninger, Osborne

Getting a bill passed takes ‘compromise’ and persistence 

25/8/2023
DINO, Hobbs, ESAs, vouchers, parents, public schools, private schools

Republicans celebrate new anti-Hobbs committee

25/8/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Contreras, House, legislative session

Q&A with House Minority Leader Lupe Contreras

28/8/2023
Senate, Epstein, minority leader, legislature

Q&A with Senate Minority Leader Mitzi Epstein 

27/8/2023
Petersen, Senate, session wrap, legislature, Republicans, Toma, housing, ESA

Q&A with Senate President Warren Petersen 

26/8/2023
Toma, House, Republicans, speaker, housing, ESAs, rental tax

Q&A with House Speaker Ben Toma

25/8/2023
dispatchers, PTSD, 911, Hernandez

New law extends counseling for those helping people in crisis

23/8/2023