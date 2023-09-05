Horne cancels more than $70M in covid relief for tutoring program

State schools chief Tom Horne, flanked by staffers, explains Tuesday the plan to reallocate $40 million of federal dollars that had been going to other programs to instead offer tutoring to students who are not proficient in reading or math. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

The Arizona Department of Education clawed back more than $70 million in Covid grant funding to make way for a $40 million statewide tutoring program.

Superintendent Tom Horne announced today that funds are now slated to go toward a tutoring initiative for first to eighth grade students who failed to score as proficient in reading, writing and math in statewide testing.

Grant awardees, who received the funds under former Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, received a request for evidence that their programming had resulted in academic improvement on Aug. 18. They were given a five-day deadline.

The programs that the department found failed to provide adequate “data” saw their funding either walked back or cut entirely. In a press conference today, Horne and Associate Superintendent Michelle Udall said the department terminated or reduced funding for 27 Covid grant awardees.

The department cut funding for programs addressing mental health and social emotional learning, but Horne said, “nothing was singled out,” and Udall said there was a “wide variety” of programs cancelled or reduced.

Udall also noted programs that were not on track to spend all the funds by the cut-off, Sept. 30, 2024, also saw their awards walked back or adjusted.

“If they showed that they were having good academic outcomes with students, we just reduced the grant. If they were not showing academic outcomes, we would have canceled,” Udall said.

The department notified those that had been terminated over the weekend.

The Valley of the Sun YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley, notMYkid and Playworks Arizona were among the awardees that received termination notices this weekend.

Jenna Cooper, VOS YMCA Vice President of Government and Community Relations, said in a statement, “This decision will have far-reaching consequences, including the immediate discontinuation of social-emotional support programs for youth and a likely reduction in our workforce.”

Udall, who declined to provide a full list of the programs that were cut or reduced, noted the department was still working with awardees to adjust awards.

Udall said the department had rescinded about $70 to $75 million. The department set aside $40 million for the tutoring program. Horne said the department left a “margin of error” for grant adjustments.

Given new data, Horne said, “We can change our minds and let them keep their grant.”

As for the $40 million tutoring program, Horne said private vendors and public and charter schoolteachers will be eligible to apply to tutor students.

He said tutors will be paid $30 an hour with the potential for a $200 stipend if the students hit certain benchmarks.

The department noted it would need to use some of the Covid funds to contract with a vendor to develop tests to measure proficiency.

Joseph Guzman, associate superintendent of accountability, research and evaluation, said the funds spent on contracting with a testing vendor would not be “insignificant.”

The cancelled grant funding was incorporated into the third round of funding from the American Rescue Plan. The department received $180.9 million to be put toward remedying student learning loss.

The federal government directly allocated funding to the department. Udall said because the department is keeping the funds within the Covid-related learning loss “bucket,” it would only need to notify the federal Dept of Education that it is shifting funds around.

Horne said the department plans to set up and launch a webpage with more details on applying for the tutoring program by Sept. 15, and said he hopes to see the program launch by Oct. 1.