Concerned resident raises concerns about Horne’s actions as schools chief

Guest Opinion//September 18, 2023

State schools chief Tom Horne, flanked by staffers, explains Sept. 5, 2023 a plan to reallocate $40 million of federal dollars that had been going to other programs to instead offer tutoring to students who are not proficient in reading or math. A concerned Arizona resident wrote a letter to Horne claiming he has overstepped his power since becoming state superintendent of public instruction. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

The letter below was shared with me and written by a concerned Arizonian who wishes to raise awareness that Mr. Horne has overstepped his power since assuming the office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The intentions of Mr. Horne do not support public education.

“Superintendent Horne,
Your role is to be the leader, top advocate, and provide overall administerial support for our public schools, correct? You ran on lies about CRT, and now it’s evident that you lied about your support of Parental Rights. Why do you think only some parents have these rights? Why are you wasting taxpayer funds advertising for ESA use/abuse? Why are you continuing to focus your attention on tearing apart the foundational structures of our communities with lies and discrimination? Why are you so disrespectful to the trained and competent professionals who work with our school children? Now you want to pretend you know the best instructional methods to teach all children? Please stop your antics and focus on supporting our public schools.

I am writing today to express my disapproval of your most recent antics as they relate to Arizona Dual Language Immersion programs and English. Our state’s English Learners deserve better than your political theatre and targeted attacks.

Stop the lies, hate, and theatrics. Stop diverting resources away from overseeing the wellbeing of our public schools and be the leader our children and families deserve.”

Julie Cieniawski

 

-Joanie Rose

 

 

