‘Tentative’ settlement in wrongful death lawsuit over man’s death in prison reached

Current and former Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry heads and prison health care provider Centurion reached a “tentative” settlement in a wrongful death suit involving claims of inadequate mental health care.

Julie Georgatos sued the state, ADCRR director David Shinn, warden of Arizona State Prison Lewis Complex James Kimble and Centurion of Arizona after her 20-year-old son Austin Georgatos committed suicide in his cell.

Georgatos claims negligence by ADCRR and Centurion. She alleged Austin, who “had an active diagnosis of schizophrenia with suicidal ideation, and a mental health history” that he experienced “for more than half of his life,” had not been evaluated by medical staff, had his medication “abruptly discontinued” and was not placed in a housing unit fit for inmates with mental health precautions.

In a December filing, Georgatos argued her son’s case was identical to the court’s finding of constitutionally deficient mental health care in in the near-decade long class action suit Jensen v. Thornell (previously Jensen v. Shinn and Parsons v. Ryan).

The notice of settlement, filed Sept. 12, comes as ADCRR works to comply with a court order to improve medical and mental health care and conditions in Arizona state prisons.

Austin Georgatos was admitted into ASPC Lewis on January 14, 2021, on a dangerous drug violation. Two weeks later, Georgatos was found dead in his cell. The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner attributed his death to suicide by hanging, according to the complaint.

His mother filed a wrongful death suit in Maricopa County Superior Court about a year later. She alleged Austin had been in ADCRR system for “several weeks,” but had not undergone a mental health evaluation.

Georgatos pointed out while he was held in Maricopa County’s jail system awaiting sentencing, he had been receiving his anti-psychotic medication, but when he was admitted to ASPC-Lewis his medication was “abruptly discontinued,” with “no clear medical authority.”

She adds Austin had not been placed in a “high-visibility cell” or “in a cell equipped with camera monitoring,” nor was he monitored at ten- or 30-minute intervals as required by ADCRR policy.

Georgatos claimed negligence in medical care, training, hiring and supervision and alleged prison heads and health care employees violated her son’s constitutional right to adequate medical care “willfully and with an evil mind, or with deliberate indifference.”

The case was moved from superior court to federal court in May.

ADCRR and Centurion by-and-large denied the allegations from Georgatos and asked the court to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, citing administrative failings.

Georgatos then filed a motion for summary judgment and leaned on the findings of inadequate mental health care in then-Parsons v. Ryan to implore the court to find the state liable in Austin’s case as well.

In the motion, Georgatos’ attorneys argue the issues at hand in the two cases were identical and already decided in a prior proceeding.

They note a 200-page order issued in Jensen v Shinn by Judge Roslyn Silver.

Silver cited Austin’s death, finding “the inadequate intake screening was far too brief, likely as a result of inadequate staffing. In addition, inadequate follow-up based on the reports at intake and the significant delay in care after reporting severe psychiatric symptoms contributed to [Austin’s] death.”

The defendants claimed the findings in Parsons were not applicable to Georgatos’ case as they had not provided a “detailed review of the Parsons record” and the order was not the final finding in the case.

But in April 2023, Silver issued an injunction in Jensen v Thornell (Parsons) finding the “basic model for medical and mental healthcare and staffing decisions that flow from that model create an unconstitutional substantial risk of serious harm to Plaintiffs,” and issued a laundry list of court-ordered changes necessary to address existing constitutional harms.

In May, Georgatos and the defendants notified the court they had started to engage in settlement talks.

And on Sept. 12, the parties filed a notice of settlement, though they asked the court for 60 days to finalize the agreement, citing the need to obtain an agreement with statutory beneficiaries not named as plaintiffs in the suit.

ADCRR and attorneys for Georgatos did not respond to requests for information on the nature of the settlement, nor the unnamed statutory beneficiaries.

The court intends to dismiss the case on Nov. 13, absent a request from either of the parties.