fbpx

Supreme Court justice to retire, opens door for Hobbs’ to choose replacement

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//September 24, 2024//[read_meter]

Home>courts>

Supreme Court justice to retire, opens door for Hobbs’ to choose replacement

Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce’s Update From Capitol Hill on April 8, 2023. Brutinel announced his retirement Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Supreme Court justice to retire, opens door for Hobbs’ to choose replacement

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//September 24, 2024//[read_meter]

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs may get a chance to name three justices to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Robert Brutinel, who had been named to the court in 2010 by then-Gov. Jan Brewer, announced Tuesday he is going to retire at the end of October. That announcement starts the process of screening applicants to take his place.

But the move comes as two other justices are fighting to remain on the court: Clint Bolick and Kathryn King, both of whom were tapped by Doug Ducey, Hobbs’ Republican predecessor.

Both are required under current constitutional provisions to stand for election in November on a retain-or-reject basis if they want a six-year term.

In the history of what is known as the “merit selection” process, no Supreme Court justice has ever been removed from the bench in that way.

This year, however, there are several organized efforts to convince voters to oust them, at least in part over having been in the majority in the court’s 4-2 decision earlier this year ruling that the state can enforce its 1864 law that makes it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion except to save the life of a woman.

That ruling ended up being legally moot as the Legislature voted narrowly to repeal the old law. That left the law here at allowing the procedure until the 15th week of pregnancy.

And while voters are being asked to approve Proposition 139 with an even more expansive right to abortion, nothing that occurs with the future of Bolick or King – or even the retirement of Brutinel – could change that.

What it would do, however, is alter the balance of power on the seven-member court.

One of the justices who voted against reinstating the territorial-era law is Ann Scott Timmer. She is now the chief justice, taking over earlier this year from Brutinel.

Strictly speaking, Hobbs doesn’t get to choose whoever she wants.

Unlike the federal process where a president chooses subject to Senate confirmation, Supreme Court applicants are screened by a special panel. They then send a list of at least three nominees, which, by law, cannot be made up only of those from one party, to the governor who must choose from that list.

That choice is final, with no Senate confirmation.

The thought of a court with three Hobbs picks and Timmer has generated a campaign organized by Randy Kendrick, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick, to convince voters to keep Bolick and King on the bench.

In a fundraising letter, Kendrick said “liberal groups” already have succeeded in clinching the posts of governor, secretary of state and attorney general for Democrats. She also pointed out that Republicans hold the majority in the House and Senate by only one vote in each chamber.

“These same groups now have set their sights on the Arizona Supreme Court,” Kendrick wrote.

Progress Arizona in April announced it was launching a campaign to deny both Bolick and King new terms.

Separately, the National Democratic Redistricting Commission and Planned Parenthood Votes announced in May they intend to spend at least $5 million on supreme court races across the country, with a focus on six states, including Arizona. The reason, they said, is that those courts are crucial to determining whether abortion rights stay in place after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

And a new political action committee was announced earlier this month. Dubbed Protect Abortion Rights No Retention Bolick and King, it is focused not just on abortion and the decisions reached by the pair while on the bench but Bolick’s prior history with the Goldwater Institute and King’s work as a corporate litigator.

There also is an effort by groups to convince voters to reject Proposition 137. It would eliminate the requirement for retention elections for most judges. More to the point, if approved in November it would be retroactive, nullifying any votes to remove any sitting judges.

 

 

No tags for this post.

Related Content

judges

Judges face increased scrutiny in upcoming election

Campaign energy in judicial retention elections this cycle has largely concentrated on two state Supreme Court[...]

September 23, 2024
Ballot Measure

Judges rule Arizona can enforce law adding steep penalties for voter registration violations

PHOENIX – Arizona can now enforce a 2022 law despite claims by some that it could inadvertently make felons [...]

September 20, 2024
Prop 140

Judge rules primary election measure stays on ballot

A trial judge ruled Sept. 19 that Arizonans are entitled to decide whether to scrap the current system of part[...]

September 19, 2024
lithium

Arizona tribe fights to stop lithium drilling on culturally significant lands

PHOENIX (AP) — Members of an Arizona tribe urged a federal judge Tuesday to extend a temporary ban on explor[...]

September 17, 2024
registration

Arizona Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to void executive orders to make registration and voting easie...

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court won't consider a bid by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to void[...]

September 12, 2024
Justices

Justices get high marks as foes seek to oust them

A panel that decides whether a judge or justice met standards necessary for the bench gave high marks to justi[...]

September 11, 2024

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.