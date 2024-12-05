fbpx

Access to Health Care Is a Fundamental Human Right

By Cindy Quintero//December 5, 2024//[read_meter]

As a Latina woman raised by a single immigrant mom, I’ve lived the inequities I now work to address. Growing up, I experienced firsthand the struggles of navigating a system that wasn’t built for families like mine. I saw how language barriers, limited resources, and systemic challenges could prevent people from accessing the care and support they desperately needed. These experiences shaped my passion for advocating for health equity and ensuring that no one is left behind.

I believe that everyone deserves access to health education and services, regardless of where they live or their financial situation. For me, this mission is deeply personal. Growing up in a community where health care wasn’t always accessible, I witnessed firsthand how limited resources and support could profoundly impact families and individuals. These experiences fueled my commitment to breaking down the barriers that prevent so many from living healthier, more empowered lives.

Cindy Quintero

It’s not just about offering services — it’s about creating equity and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to thrive. In many Phoenix communities, people face daily challenges in accessing basic health information and preventive care. These barriers often lead to preventable illnesses and hardships that ripple through families and communities for generations. I am committed to changing this reality because I believe access to health care is a fundamental human right. I’ve seen how even small resources and education can inspire hope, build stability, and transform lives.

As someone who works for an organization dedicated to making a tangible difference, I invite you to join us in our mission. There are countless ways to get involved: volunteering, advocating, or bringing the message of health equity to your own neighborhood. Start by encouraging loved ones to take small steps toward a healthier lifestyle — whether it’s scheduling a wellness check-up, attending a community health workshop, or exploring preventive care resources.

With so much uncertainty surrounding health care access, I remain focused on our vision: building healthier communities and working together to create a future where everyone, regardless of their background or income, has the tools they need to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

Cindy Quintero is Health and Wellness Program director for Advance Community.

Recent News

