New Faces: Mark Finchem

Mark Finchem, former Republican candidate for secretary of state and longtime member of the House of

Representatives, is making his debut in the state Senate representing Legislative District 1. Upon his return to the Legislature, Finchem, branding himself a “center right conservative,” said he’s focused on “security, transparency and integrity.” As chair of both the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and the Committee on Federalism, Finchem said he plans to pay close attention to performance of all agencies due for a sunset review and to keep an eye on the “tensions” between state and federal government. Finchem is set to introduce legislation “necessary to establish a reliable transparent audit trail.” He said he intends to pay “close scrutiny” to the judiciary and said he believes judges should have to stand for direct election as he deems retention elections a “facade of accountability.” “Our Constitution guarantees us a forum for redress. It dismisses cases as fast as a race car on the Indy 500,” Finchem said. “I’m not asking for an assured outcome. I’m asking to be heard, and the courts have so far refused to hear the people who are entitled to a system of redress of grievances. So, that’s going to be a robust discussion.”