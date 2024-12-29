Keep the Affordable Care Act Affordable for Arizonans like me

We are yet again standing at the edge of a health care cliff. If Republicans get their way, millions of Americans are in danger of losing their coverage.

As a small-business owner, marketplace health insurance has been an absolute lifeline for me. I honestly don’t know where I’d be without it. Running a business is full of uncertainties, but having access to affordable, quality health care gives me one less thing to worry about. It means I can take care of my

health and focus on growing my business without the constant fear of an unexpected medical bill wiping everything out. The flexibility and affordability of the marketplace have made it possible for me to pursue my dreams while still protecting myself and my family. It’s not just insurance – it’s peace of mind, and for that I’m deeply grateful.

Families like mine have been saving on our health care premiums thanks to the Biden administration. The Inflation Reduction Act made premium tax credits more generous and available to more middle-class families, lowering costs for people who purchase insurance on their own.

For me, lower premium costs have helped take the pressure off my family and gave us more room to pay for other necessities like food, rent, and gas. And I know I’m not alone – this year, a record number of Americans have enrolled in a health plan through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. In fact, ACA coverage in Arizona has more than doubled thanks to the efforts of the health care allies in Washington who have worked to protect and expand the ACA.

However, all of this progress is under threat. The tax credits are set to expire at the end of 2025 unless Republicans in Congress come to the table and work with Democrats to make the savings permanent. From day one, Republicans like David Schweikert have been fighting to raise health care costs, from voting against these savings in the first place to now being on track to let them expire. Republicans are more focused on delivering tax breaks to big corporations and the wealthiest Americans while leaving people like me struggling to get by. Losing these savings would be devastating to millions who may otherwise not be able to access health care. In Arizona alone, hundreds of thousands of people would see their premiums go up, and many stand to lose their health care completely. As a result, thousands of families will once again have to choose between being able to see a doctor or keeping a roof over their heads.

The good news is these price hikes are preventable. It is essential that Congress protect access to affordable coverage and they must act fast. If Republicans are serious about keeping costs low, this is the first step to prove it to the American people. Arizonans need Congress to extend these tax credits. It is time for Republicans to get on board and protect the health care of millions of Americans.

Meredith Blake is a resident of Phoenix, where she owns Myth Salon.