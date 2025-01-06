Corp Comm elects Kevin Thompson as chair, votes to add vice chair position

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Kevin Thompson speaks with an attendee at the 2024 Legislative Forecast Luncheon hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry at Chase Field in Phoenix on Jan. 5, 2024. The commission elected Thompson chairman on Jan. 6, 2025. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

The members of the new, all-Republican Corporation Commission unanimously elected Commissioner Kevin Thompson chair of the body at its swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Returning Commissioner Nick Myers nominated Thompson for the chair position of the utility regulation body, saying it was something commissioners discussed prior to Monday’s ceremony.

“We’ve had lots of conversations, long-term planning discussions, I’ve given it a lot of prayer, and I believe that the correct course of action at this point of time is to move to nominate Commissioner Thompson to be the chair,” Myers said during the meeting.

For the first time since 2018, the ACC has an entirely Republican majority, which commissioners highlighted in their remarks on Monday. The commission oversees the state’s utility companies, business incorporations, securities regulations, railroads and pipelines. Ithas not seen a Democratic majority since 2010.

“When I look at my fellow Commissioners, I am optimistic that this group collectively shares the same goals,” newly-elected Chair Thompson said. “We all have different strengths, but I believe we have the same commitment.”

After two new commissioners, Rachel Walden and Rene Lopez, were sworn in and returning Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson was sworn in for her second term, the five Republicans added a vice chair position to the body. Thompson introduced the idea, which passed unanimously.

The commission has not previously had a vice chair position, but the commissioners acknowledged that other bodies in the state like legislative committees and school boards utilize the position. Thompson nominated Myers for vice chair, which was also agreed to unanimously.

Outgoing Chairman Jim O’Connor gave remarks at the beginning of the ceremony, but outgoing Democratic Commissioner Anna Tovar was not present. O’Connor, Myers and Thompson voted to censure Tovar at the commission’s final meeting in 2024 for alleged violations of executive session confidentiality and the commission’s code of ethics.

In his closing remarks, Thompson said he would refrain from outlining “a long list of priorities” or “dramatically upending the way we function as an agency.” He said he wants to build on the success of the previous commission, which was focused on reducing regulatory lag for utilities and making it easier for businesses to operate in the state.

Thompson did take an opportunity to jab at stakeholder groups who opposed many of the Commission’s decisions over the last year.

“There are a handful of groups and individuals who don’t want this commission to succeed unless it benefits their own pursuits or advances their belief systems,” Thompson said. “The endless politics and theater from certain outside groups and individuals can be tiresome, but you have to recognize it for what it is, and it’s an unfortunate side effect of our modern political system. But we press on.”

Marquez Peterson said she wants to focus on “keeping energy reliable at the most affordable rates.” Newcomers Walden and Lopez both spoke about small government and allowing business to thrive without elected officials getting in the way.

“We’re both very energized to come here and make a difference to make sure that this commission is as effective, efficient, and run as well as possible,” Lopez said of himself and Walden.

Lopez is a former Chandler City Council member and U.S. Navy veteran, while Walden is a current member of the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board and previously worked for an investment management firm. Marquez Peterson, Walden and Lopez will all serve four-year terms, while Myers and Thompson will be up for reelection in 2026.

The new commission will hold its first open meeting on Jan. 15, during which commissioners are expected to hear several issues related to water utilities, railroads and securities.