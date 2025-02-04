House chief of staff resigns

Republican Rep. John Kavanaugh, left, and GOP Chief of Staff Michael Hunter, center, listen to GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers, right, before a floor session at the Capitol in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The House hopes to quickly pass a bare-bones budget and send it to the Senate before adjourning until the coronavirus crisis ebbs. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)

The top policy adviser in the state House of Representatives is resigning to pursue other career options.

House Chief of Staff Michael Hunter submitted his resignation letter to House leadership Monday. His last day at the House will be Feb. 14.

Hunter has served as the House chief of staff since 2016. He worked in former Gov. Jan Brewer’s office on legislative affairs, policy and tax reform and spent another four years as a budget and finance policy adviser in the state Senate.

“Michael Hunter has been a steady, knowledgeable, and principled leader in the Arizona House for nearly a decade. His deep understanding of policy and governance, especially in areas like tax reform, public finance, and education, has helped shape some of the most consequential conservative victories in our state,” said House Speaker Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear, in a written statement Monday.

Hunter’s next role will be with Christian Family Care, serving as the organization’s chief operations officer. The organization provides adoption and foster care services, and pregnancy counseling and support programs.

In his resignation letter, Hunter wrote that he and his wife got involved with the organization and became foster parents about 10 years ago. He said he believes his devotion to the Christian Family Care ministry has been a calling and he wishes to be more present at home for the developmental needs of his children.

“I have made many friends in my time at the House and all the career stops I made along the way. I hope to maintain those friendships long into the future. Wherever I may be, I will remain available to help you and your excellent staff any way I can,” Hunter wrote to Montenegro.

Hunter’s career around state government started in 1997 when he was the vice president of the Arizona Tax Research Association. He’s also worked on government affairs at the Arizona Board of Regents and was the vice president for state and fiscal affairs at Goldwater Institute.

Montenegro said the House will miss Hunter’s leadership and that he’s grateful for the legacy of policymaking and conservative governance that he leaves behind.

“Michael’s career has been defined by service—both to the House and to the people of Arizona. His expertise, discipline, and sound judgment have guided four speakers through major legislative battles and victories. He has been a trusted advisor, a mentor to many, and a respected voice in our caucus.”

The House deputy chief of staff is Matt Specht, who was hired to be on the House majority staff in 2016 and became deputy chief of staff in 2019. Hunter said he’s working to ensure a successful transition as he leaves the House.