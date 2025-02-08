A just and compassionate approach to immigration

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland has long been a bold and faithful shepherd, unafraid to speak the truth in times of moral and political confusion. His recent statement addressing Catholic Charities, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and their opposition to the Trump-Vance Administration’s immigration policies is a much-needed voice of clarity. As Hispanics, faith and family are at the core of our values, and we must recognize that true compassion means upholding the rule of law, protecting vulnerable populations, and ensuring that our country remains strong for future generations.

Vice President J.D. Vance expressed heartbreak over the USCCB’s response to the administration’s immigration policies, and rightfully so. The Trump-Vance Administration has taken decisive action to secure our border, restore lawful immigration, and prevent the exploitation of migrants — particularly women and children — who suffered immensely under the Biden-Harris Administration’s open-border policies. Yet, instead of supporting these efforts, many within the USCCB have chosen to attack the administration, seemingly more concerned with federal funding than the well-being of the people they claim to serve.

The decision to freeze funding for Catholic Charities and other organizations facilitating illegal immigration is not an attack on charity, nor is it an abandonment of our moral duty to care for those in need. On the contrary, it is necessary to end a system manipulated for financial gain, often at the expense of innocent lives. Catholic Charities receives more than half a billion dollars in federal grants, with a staggering two-thirds of its budget funded by taxpayers. Yet, as Bishop Strickland rightly points out, much of this money has been used to facilitate illegal immigration, creating a pipeline of human suffering that empowers drug cartels, human traffickers, and other criminal enterprises.

As Hispanics, many of us who are deeply faithful Catholics, we must ask ourselves: Is it truly compassionate to encourage illegal immigration when it leads to so much suffering? The heartbreaking reality is that many migrants, including children, fall into the hands of traffickers, endure horrific abuse, and face dangerous conditions on their journey to the United States. The Trump-Vance Administration understands that the most humane approach is to secure our borders, enforce immigration laws, and promote legal pathways to citizenship that protect both migrants and American citizens.

Bishop Strickland also exposes the growing influence of Liberation Theology within the Church, a Marxist ideology that distorts actual Catholic social teaching. This radical movement prioritizes political activism over faith, using social justice rhetoric to justify policies that ultimately harm the very people they claim to help. This is not the Catholicism of our ancestors or the faith that has guided Hispanic families for generations. True justice requires order, responsibility, and adherence to moral law — not a system that rewards lawbreaking while ignoring the suffering it creates.

The Trump-Vance Administration is committed to protecting the dignity of every human life, from the unborn child to the struggling family seeking a better future. Unlike the Biden-Harris Administration, which prioritized funding for illegal immigration over pro-life initiatives, President Donald J. Trump has consistently championed policies that uphold life, faith, and family values. Hispanics should recognize that these policies align far more closely with our values than the radical Left’s agenda of open borders, abortion on demand, and government dependency.

It is time for the Church and the Hispanic community to stand up for true compassion and justice. We must support policies that protect the vulnerable, defend our Nation’s sovereignty, and ensure a better future for all Americans, both native-born and those who seek to come here legally. Bishop Strickland’s courage in speaking out against corruption within the Church should inspire all of us to demand integrity from our leaders, both spiritual and political.

The Trump-Vance Administration is not turning its back on immigrants. It is restoring order, enforcing laws, and protecting the dignity of every individual. That is the true definition of compassion, and it is a cause that all faithful Americans, especially Hispanic Catholics, should proudly support.

Bob Unanue is a senior advisor for America First Works. He is president and chief executive officer of Goya Foods and Goya Cares and served as executive producer of the movie Sound of Freedom.

Jorge Martinez is senior advisor and Hispanic engagement strategist for America First Works. He previously served as press secretary for the U.S. Department of Justice.