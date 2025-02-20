Panel backs proposal to strip some immunity from lawmakers

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Sen. Jake Hoffman was not entitled to legislative immunity to avoid being cited last month for driving 24 miles an hour over the speed limit.

Ditto, she said, of any other lawmaker stopped in the past or in the future by state troopers for going that fast.

The governor on Wednesday cited a 2018 executive order signed by Doug Ducey, her predecessor, which remains in effect.

That order directs the Department of Public Safety to consider criminal speeding to be a “breach of the peace.” That offense is defined as driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit.

What makes that significant is that the constitutional provision that exempts lawmakers from arrest before and during each legislative session has three exceptions: treason, felony and breach of the peace.

Ducey’s order, issued in the wake of a lawmaker being stopped, but not ticketed because he claimed constitutional privilege, for driving 97 miles an hour in a 55 mph zone, applies only to police employed by the state. That includes both DPS and sworn officers of the Department of Transportation.

“It is clear in some recent cases that the peace has been breached, and we have a responsibility to enforce the law in these cases,” Ducey wrote.

Hobbs told Capitol Media Services that order remains in effect.

“I think that Arizonans have a right to expect that their elected leaders are going to obey the laws,” she said.

The governor acknowledged that nothing in the 2018 order mandates that officers issue a citation, which is a form of an arrest, in every circumstance. The governor said she agrees with that.

“I’m not going to tell officers stopping folks on the highway how to do their job,” she said. “And I know that there’s a certain amount of discretion that’s used, regardless of who’s involved.”

Nor would she say that the officer who pulled over Hoffman, a Queen Creek Republican, at 11:30 a.m. driving away from the Capitol on U.S. 60 at 89 miles an hour in his Tesla Cybertruck did anything improper in deciding to give Hoffman only a warning.

But Hobbs also said that immunity for traffic citations makes no sense. And she is backing a proposal to ask voters to amend the constitutional protection to strip lawmakers of the ability to avoid citations for any traffic violations at all, not just those issued by DPS but by any law enforcement agency.

“I think our lawmakers, people that are elected to pass laws, should be held to (at) a minimum the same standards as everyone else, if not a higher standard,” she said.

A proposal to do exactly that cleared its first hurdle Wednesday as was approved by the House Judiciary Committee on 6-3 margin.

The proposal from Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, was introduced after state Sen. Mark Finchem, a Republican who represents the same district as Nguyen, sought to have a ticket he was issued last month dismissed under the current constitutional provision. Finchem wrote to Prescott痴 police chief after being ticketed for going 49 mph in a 30 mph zone asking for the ticket to be rescinded – and it was.

But it’s not just about Finchem.

Three days before Finchem was cited, Hoffman got out of a speeding ticket after a state trooper recognized him and decided not to issue a citation because he was a lawmaker. The Department of Public Safety said he was clocked traveling at 89 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 60 in Mesa on Jan. 22.

And last year, then Sen. Justine Wadsack, a Tucson Republican, got Tucson police to not give her a citation after she was driving 71 in a 35 mph zone. But her relief was temporary as she was cited after the legislative session ended.

On Wednesday, both Republicans and Democrats on the committee that Ngyuen chairs backed his proposal and said there’s no justification for lawmakers to get blanket immunity from arrest, which includes traffic citations, just because of the office they hold.

Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, admitted that she’s been stopped for speeding while traveling to and from the Capitol during her seven years in office but said she’s never tried to get out of a ticket by telling the officer she was a state lawmaker.

“Because, quite frankly, that does not matter, and I don’t think they need to know who you are when you get pulled over,” Hernandez said while voting to refer the question to voters.

“If you are breaking the law, you get a ticket. Pay your darn ticket. It’s that simple.” she said. “You don’t need to make it seem as if you’re someone special or more important than everybody else.”

And Rep. Selina Bliss, R-Prescott, said she wished the measure could be enacted just by the Legislature and not have to wait until the next general election for voters to approve the constitutional change. If the full House and the Senate approve the measure, it will appear on the 2026 general election ballot.

“My only regret is that you can’t put an emergency clause on this,” Bliss said. “It can’t happen fast enough. So I realize it’s going to go to the voters (and) they’ll have the final say.”

Three Republicans voted against the measure, with Rep. Alexander Kolodin of Scottsdale arguing that the executive branch now, mainly controlled by Democrats, could use the change to harass lawmakers they don’t like.

“The recent history of this state, and frankly, this Legislature has shown that the executive branch continues to use its ability to enforce the law as a weapon against legislators that it doesn’t care for,” Kolodin said. “This is a time to be strengthening legislative immunity so that we can act independently and in defense of our constituents and their values without fear of what the executive branch might do or how they might try to interfere with our discharge of those duties for those reasons”

Kolodin did not clarify or cite examples.

But there have been GOP claims of executive overreach after Hoffman and 17 others, all Republicans, were indicted last year by Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat. All were charged with conspiracy and fraud in connection with their decision to sign and submit documents to Congress in 2020 certifying that Donald Trump had won the popular vote in Arizona even though he had lost to Joe Biden.

Both Reps. David Marshall, R-Snowflake, and Khyl Powell, R-Gilbert, also voted against the measure.

Both acknowledged that giving lawmakers a free pass from traffic tickets made them queasy.

“If you’re speeding, you get caught, as Representative Hernandez says, pay your ticket,” Marshall said. “Shut your mouth, pay your ticket and move on.”

But Marshall noted that, even with the constitutional restrictions police remain able to issue a ticket after the legislative session ends. And he said the provision “also protects us from lawfare.”

Nguyen said he wasn’t sponsoring the measure to specifically go after any one lawmaker.

“This is about bringing back the integrity to the House of Representatives,” he said. “Every time we have a situation when someone is falsely or whatever it is, claiming immunity, … we don’t need the negative attention be driven to the institution that I love so much.”

And he pushed back at people who argued that the provision was in the state’s original 1912 constitution as a way to ensure legislators were not delayed as they traveled to the Capitol to vote on proposed laws.

“So there are a lot of questions about people saying, well, historically, you know, you put a fence up for a reason. Why take the fence down?” Ngyuen said. “The way I look at it is the dinosaurs are extinct so it’s time to take the fence down.”

Hoffman pointed out, and the DPS does not dispute, that he never actually told the DPS officer he was entitled to legislative immunity to avoid getting a ticket.

“The trooper recognized and verified that Mr. Hoffman is an Arizona state senator and currently in legislative session,” according to the DPS statement. And it said that the officer did not issue a citation “in accordance with the Arizona Constitution, Article 4, Part 2, Section 6,” the section granting lawmakers privilege from arrest while the Legislature is in session and 15 days ahead of that.

Strictly speaking, that does not immunize lawmakers. They still can be cited after the session is over.

That’s what happened in Tucson with Wadsack. Her speeding ticket was dismissed after she attended traffic school.

And Prescott police say they have not yet decided whether to issue a citation to Finchem after the end of the session.

That, however, won’t happen with Hoffman. A DPS spokesman said the decision was made not to pursue the matter after the session.