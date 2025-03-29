Striker aims to bypass Scottsdale voters for Axon zoning

State Representative Tony Rivero speaking with attendees on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives on opening day of the 57th legislature in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

A Republican lawmaker has introduced a striker bill that would clear the path for Axon to build a new global headquarters in north Scottsdale and bypass a ballot initiative calling for voters to approve zoning for the project.

Rep. Tony Rivero, R-Peoria, introduced Senate Bill 1543, which would require cities with populations between 200,000 and 500,000 to allow hotels and multifamily residential housing to be built in areas zoned for light industrial use without needing an application that would require a public hearing.

The House International Trade Committee on Wednesday approved the bill 8-0 with two members absent.

The hotels and housing units would have to be constructed on the campus of an “international headquarters” that would employ more than 2,000 employees who make more than 125% of the median wage of the county where the complex is located.

The bill is the latest measure crafted to aid Axon in its quest to build the sprawling headquarters near Loop 101 and Hayden Road. The campus would include 1,900 apartments and condominiums, a hotel and retail integrated into the company’s headquarters. About 20% of the apartments would be allocated for workers.

Axon officials say the campus would be an economic boon that could create 5,500 high-wage jobs and generate $3.6 billion a year in economic activity. Company officials also warn that it would have to move to another state if the rezoning isn’t approved for the site, which would result in the loss of 1,000 jobs in Arizona.

Those who oppose the project say the size of the proposed campus is not complementary with Scottsdale’s quality of life. Opponents have also criticized the company and bill sponsors for using the legislative process to circumvent the will of Scottsdale voters.

“This is an election bill designed to negate the voters’ voice at the ballot box,” said former Republican lawmaker Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who is now working with Taxpayers Against Awful Apartment Zoning Exemptions, a group that opposes the project. “It’s one of the worst election bills I’ve ever seen in my entire life as a politician.”

The Scottsdale City Council originally approved rezoning for the project in November, but the taxpayer group collected signatures to send the measure to the ballot after some residents expressed opposition to the headquarters.

Axon CEO Rick Smith told the committee the company had been planning the headquarters for a decade and has been working with Scottsdale officials for about six years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to adjust its plans and its board of directors wanted Smith to find a solution in an environment where more people were working remotely, he said.

“We looked at what makes sense in this new world,” he said. “I don’t have to order people to come back to the office, but a campus could be a major role in luring (workers).”

Scottsdale officials said Axon has been a “good partner” and they’re open to growth, but the proposed apartment complex on its property is one of the main concerns of the city’s residents.

“Nobody has any issues with those things but, my God, 1,900 apartments,” said Scottsdale Vice Mayor Jan Dubauskas. “Please do not silence the voices of these people.”

Earlier this session, Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, and Rep. Michael Carbone, R-Buckeye, introduced twin bills, Senate Bill 1352 and House Bill 2925, that would prevent an application for rezoning from being subject to a referendum petition.

The Senate bill passed the Senate Regulatory Affairs and Government Efficiency and Rules committees but has not advanced further. A Senate Republican spokeswoman said earlier this month that the bill had support from the majority of Republican senators but not enough votes to overcome any opposition from Democrats.

The House legislation hasn’t received a committee hearing.

Rivero’s striker amendment was introduced on March 24. Sen. Frank Carroll, R-Sun City West, ran the original bill.

Although the House International Trade Committee voted unanimously to approve the bill, some members expressed hope that Axon and the city could work together for a compromise.

“Axon is an amazing organization, and I’m hoping from this committee that there will be room for compromise and negotiation, consensus,” Rivero said.