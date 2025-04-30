Access to life saving devices is critical for student athletes

As the former superintendent of Tempe Union High School District, I found having life-saving devices like AEDs at our fingertips critical to the health, well-being, and success of our student-athletes, coaches and their families. It was my responsibility to keep our students safe during athletic practice and events.

In the spring of 2023, I witnessed firsthand the impact of having these life-saving devices when the use of an accessible AED saved the life of one of our coaches during basketball practice. That unforgettable day gave me peace of mind, knowing we were better prepared to intervene if students or staff experienced cardiac arrest.

Cardiac Arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes. Once our families became aware of this fact, TUHSD took action to ensure AEDs were available at all school and district programs. It gave us a sense of security and confidence, knowing we were trained and equipped to respond quickly in an emergency. When responding to cardiac arrest, every second counts. When a shock is administered within the first minute of a cardiac arrest, nine out of ten people survive.

Every morning, parents across the great state of Arizona send their children off to school, entrusting them to the care of administrators, faculty and staff. I always believed our students must come first! According to the American Heart Association, only one in ten people survive cardiac arrest outside of a hospital environment. Without prompt action in the event of a cardiac arrest — calling 911, beginning CPR and using an AED — during school or sporting events, our student-athletes could be left vulnerable. Every year, more than 23,000 children under the age of 18 experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, with 40% of these incidents being sports-related. In schools with AEDs, approximately 70% of children survive cardiac arrest — 7 times the overall survival rate for children.

Implementing another key measure to better respond to a student-athlete, coach, or family member in the event of an emergency makes perfect sense. Our kids are worth every bit of the effort and resources expended in this way. Having accessible AEDs and a practiced plan in place as a standard part of athletic programming has the potential to save more lives!

“The Access to AEDs in High School Athletics bill (SB1707) would ensure that AEDs are clearly marked and easily accessible during the school day and school-sponsored athletic events, giving any student, parent, teacher or spectator a chance at surviving sudden cardiac arrest.”

This legislation is critical as it addresses our responsibility as educational leaders to foster a safe and healthy school environment for our student-athletes. Implementing these measures signals to our families and the community that we care about our students from the classrooms to the athletic fields!

I urge our state legislators to support this lifesaving legislation. Let’s ensure our schools are working to implement a proven chain-of-survival that helps save lives. Having an accessible AED in place was the difference between life and death for our district’s students and staff and could be the lifesaver for student-athletes across Arizona who experience sudden cardiac arrest. Together we can save lives from cardiac arrest.

Dr. Kevin J. Mendivil sits on the American Heart Association Phoenix board of directors. He is the Principal of Auxier Elementary School and has nearly four decades of education experience.