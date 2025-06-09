Axon backs away from ‘toxic’ negotiations with Scottsdale

With the downtown skyline in the background, expansive urban sprawl continues to grow, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Key Points:

Axon ended negotiations with the City of Scottsdale

The company intends to stay in the city

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky said there were too many hurdles to overcome in negotiations

Axon has withdrawn from negotiations with the City of Scottsdale over the size of its new global headquarters, but the company still intends to stay in the city.

The company and the city engaged in negotiations after Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a law in April paving the way for the construction of a sprawling headquarters in north Scottsdale near Loop 101 and Hayden Road.

The original plans called for 1,900 apartments and condominiums, a hotel and retail integrated into the facility. About 30% of the apartments would be allocated for workers.

The number of apartments and the size of the headquarters became a point of contention among city officials and those who opposed the project, as well as a topic of negotiation between the company and the city.

Axon President Josh Isner released a statement Tuesday, blaming city officials for creating a “toxic environment” during negotiations after the company put a “great deal on the table” and tried its best to work with the city.

“The internal politics of the City Council currently make it impossible to reach an agreement,” Isner said in the statement.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky said in a statement that there were too many hurdles to overcome in order to successfully move forward with an agreement.

“I appreciate Axon’s efforts to come to the table and engage in meaningful dialogue regarding the future of their development. Their team was willing to make concessions to their existing plan, which I appreciate,” Borowsky said. “I remain hopeful that future negotiations result in a win-win agreement that (works) for the community and keeps this vital employer right where it belongs — in Scottsdale.”

Although Scottsdale officials negotiated with the company, the city council still voted last month to hire a lawyer at a cost of up to $100,000 to examine the constitutionality of the law.

The law requires cities with populations between 200,000 and 500,000 to allow hotels and multifamily residential housing to be built in areas zoned for light industrial use without needing an application that would require a public hearing.

After the city council approved hiring an attorney, Isner criticized the council last month for choosing to “raise the temperature” during the negotiations.

“When the Scottsdale City Council decides to lower the temperature, we will be standing by as willing and productive partners,” he said in a statement at the time.

The Scottsdale City Council initially approved zoning for the project in November, but a group called Taxpayers Against Awful Apartment Zoning Exemptions collected signatures to send the measure to the ballot after some residents expressed opposition to the project.

Some state lawmakers criticized the law when it was circulating as a bill through the legislature, referring to it as “special legislation” that would circumvent the will of Scottsdale voters.

Other lawmakers who supported the bill said it was important to keep Axon — and the jobs it promises to bring with the new headquarters — in Arizona.