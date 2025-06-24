Arizona budget clash risks historic government shutdown under Hobbs

House Speaker Steve Montenegro, right, chats with Rep. David Livingston on June 24, 2025, as the House prepares to vote on a $17 billion "continuation budget." (Howard Fischer / Capitol Media Services)

Key Points:

House Republicans approve $17B plan, governor opposes

Hobbs rejects continuation budget, vows a veto

GOP unity frays as deadline looms and negotiations continue

House Republicans are moving to make Katie Hobbs the first Arizona governor to preside over a shut down state government.

On a party-line vote, the House Appropriations Committee approved a stripped-down $17 billion spending plan on June 24. That is not only less than the nearly $17.6 billion plan that the Democratic governor negotiated with the Senate, but also less than a $17.3 billion plan House Republicans approved a week ago.

Hobbs, however, remains unmoved.

Still, without a state budget, there is no authority for the state to spend money after June 30.

“She’s vetoing the continuation bill,” said press aide Christian Slater.

There are, however, signs that the united front pushing a continuation budget from House Republicans may be cracking.

One is that, even as the House votes for its $17 billion plan, there have been ongoing negotiations involving the House, Senate and the governor. That is happening despite several GOP lawmakers, led by Livingston, saying that they cannot accept any larger spending plan, no matter how it is packaged.

There’s also the fact that House Speaker Steve Montenegro tried to shut down Livingston during the House GOP caucus while he was detailing why he believes anything above $17 billion should be cast aside.

“I think we’ve heard enough,” interjected House Speaker Steve Montenegro in a rare rebuke of a fellow Republican in public.

Montenegro also told Capitol Media Services after the caucus that he does not believe there will be a shutdown.

But Livingston believes time has run out for talks, what with the June 30 deadline for a budget fast approaching. And that, he said, leaves the continuation budget.

Livingston said if it gets to July 1 then there may be little opportunity to try to negotiate something different, what with July weekend.

“I believe, in my heart of hearts, if the governor doesn’t sign a budget, government will be shut down for a minimum of two weeks,” he said. “And if we go a month, K-12 payments will be in jeopardy.”

The vote to go with the stripped-down state budget came despite pleas from some saying the plan will cost more in the long run.

One of those was Nick Ponder, who represents an organization of all the community colleges in the state.

He pointed out that the budget being pushed through the House lacks the $12 million for the schools that was in the $17.6 billion budget passed by the Senate — the one negotiated with Hobbs and the one that House Republicans are not willing to bring up for a vote. That includes $6 million for adult education programs.

“There are about 800,000 individuals in Arizona who lack a high school diploma,” he told lawmakers, with about two thirds of those getting some form of state assistance. That includes the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the state’s Medicaid program.

“Each individual on AHCCCS costs the state about $7,100 a year,” Ponder said.

“About 5,000 students a year go through our programs,” he continued. “If we can get two thirds of those individuals off of AHCCCS, that $23 million a year in savings to the state.”

What’s also not in the House GOP budget is $9.5 million for a proposed 5% increase in pay for state troopers. Jeff Hawkins, president of the Arizona State Troopers Association, said that gap will have costs in the form of turnover.

He said other police agencies are approving significant increases in their pay to keep experienced officers working, including a 15% increase by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and a 12% pay hike for Mesa Police Department.

“Those are all folks that now pay more than a state trooper,” Hawkins said.

What’s also missing, he said, is $11.2 million “to keep the lights on” at DPS offices. He said it’s not a question of paying the power bill, but that “the infrastructure at headquarters is so old that, literally, the lights will turn off.”

While rejecting any effort to add to the bill, Livingston did offer a carrot to Hobbs and others who support more spending.

He said once there’s a guarantee of continued state operations beyond July 1 — what the House GOP spending plan would provide — then there could be a special legislative session to decide whether to add back in some of the priorities that were in the larger spending plan.

In fact, Livingston said he would support some of those requests. And that includes $25 million he proposed himself to widen a stretch of Interstate 10 between Citrus Way and State Route 85.

He said, though, that if the state is to pass a continuation budget, then it must be stripped of everyone’s pet projects, including his own.