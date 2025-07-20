Session Wrap: Speaker Montenegro and the pulse of the House

Speaker of the Arizona House Steve Montenegro speaking with attendees on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives on opening day of the 57th legislature in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

House Republicans expanded their majority in the chamber after the 2024 election, but faced ire from the governor’s office, legislative Democrats and some Senate Republicans over critical issues at the Legislature this session. In his first session leading the chamber as Speaker, Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear, reflected on the 57th Legislative session in an interview with the Arizona Capitol Times.

The questions and answers have been edited lightly for style and clarity.

What were the biggest wins for House Republicans this session?

We started off the session with a very robust majority agenda centered around three major themes: Preserving the American Dream, promoting public safety and protecting individual rights and liberties. We want to focus on those areas, and, for the most part, we have. We did have major achievements when it comes to reforms. We were able to fully fund the Division of Developmental Disabilities and pass the supplemental budget, and, at the same time, advance some reforms that protect the vulnerable and ensure that the money is going where it should be.

How is the relationship between the House and Senate after the budget played out the way it did?

The relationship between the House and the Senate is fine. Historically, I think the founders have always intended there to be a certain healthy, friendly legislative tension between the House and Senate. The relationship is fine, and we’re going to continue doing the people’s work.

What were the biggest challenges of the session?

Understanding what some of the federal impacts are going to be on the state, whether it’s in Medicaid impacts, whether it’s in tax cuts, understanding how some of those decisions are going to impact the state. Not in a negative way, but just in how we should prepare and be wise stewards of the state.

The JLBC is expecting a $381 million cost to Arizona if it conforms to federal tax changes. Do you see that as a bad thing?

Well, tax cuts for Americans are never a bad thing. Republicans want people to have more of their own money in their pockets. We trust Arizonans to spend their money more wisely than the government spends its money. The larger the government, the smaller the individual. The smaller the government, the larger the individual. We want the individual to be more prosperous. Government has to learn to live within its means, just like we as citizens do.

We saw a lot of frustration from Republicans this year toward the governor’s office, particularly with DDD, vetoed bills, and her executive budget proposal. How do Republicans feel about that office right now?

We obviously don’t agree on much or how she’s running the state. We’ve seen some challenges throughout the session. As Arizonans, we have a decision to make about the direction of the state. We’re going to work together because we have to make sure that we’re governing the state. At the same time, there’s much that is at a standstill. If you take a look at the job creation numbers, the state fell dramatically in line with the rest of the states in our standing. That is due to the decisions made by the governor. We sent up great bills to help us maintain economic soundness in the state. If we want to be stronger economically, we’re going to have to change direction in the governor’s office.

How important was it for Republicans to get a resolution to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations on the ballot?

Arizona is unique from most of the country because we are a southern state. And as of the last few years, we’ve always had a problem with drug trafficking, with human trafficking, but it’s intensified in the last few years. If it weren’t for President Trump coming in and strongly securing that border, we’d continue to be in serious trouble. We’re talking about the safety of our citizens. We’re talking about the ability for our children to play in our front yard without the fear of human trafficking, without the fear of child abduction. I think we’ve gotten to a point where citizens understand that the border has very strong dangers and the way that these cartels are operating, they are a danger to our citizens and we need to do everything possible to protect our citizens. The impact that this measure will have is that it is going to designate these drug cartels correctly and we’re going to make sure that law enforcement has every tool to go after these individuals that pose a great danger.

This was your first session as speaker. What does this position mean to you, and what have you learned this session?

The most sacred thing about being a speaker is that we have the responsibility to maintain and uphold the integrity of the institution. That’s the institution that our founders gave us to protect the individual rights of our citizens and their ability to achieve their American Dream. Arizonans send legislators to the Capitol to be their voice, and the Arizona House of Representatives is the place where those voices are heard. It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on. Disagreement is an American value. We must welcome it, and we understand that iron sharpens iron.

This session had some pressing issues. DDD, Axon, the budget. Each faced significant challenges but they were handled. How does that reflect on the caucus?

There were high challenges, and our members stood up to them, and they came through. I am very grateful to our caucus. We have a group of talented legislators, and when it was needed most, they came together. Like I said, there’s disagreements, of course, but in the end, we see the challenges and we see the needs and we were able to step up and do what was best in the eyes of the majority for the state. It turns out, we got some really important things done and we’re ready for the challenges that pop up and we have the leadership required to tackle those issues and govern adequately as Republicans and as conservatives.

What are your plans for the interim and what is priority one next session?

Of course, it’s going to continue to be the budget and continue to make sure that we have a sound economy in the state to prepare Arizona for our future and every individual to have an opportunity to prosper. That’s going to continue to be our constitutional duty in passing a balanced and sound budget that’s helping our families forward. At the same time, we want to make sure that every member has the tools they need to be successful and show their constituents that they were able to be an adequate voice for Arizonans. In the interim, we’re all back in our districts with our families, our communities, our citizens, meeting with moms and dads and teachers so when we come back to the Legislature, we are in tune with our constituents. That’s certainly my number one responsibility.