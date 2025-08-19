Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Two Democrats to challenge Republican incumbents at the Corporation Commission

Reagan Priest Arizona Capitol Times//August 19, 2025//

Home>Featured News>

Two Democrats to challenge Republican incumbents at the Corporation Commission

Deposit Photos

Two Democrats to challenge Republican incumbents at the Corporation Commission

Reagan Priest Arizona Capitol Times//August 19, 2025//

Key Points:
  • Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill are running together for two seats on the Corporation Commission in 2026
  • Republican Commissioners Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers up for reelection and  facing primary challengers
  • Democrats have faced an uphill battle in Corporation Commission elections in recent years

Democrats officially announced their slate of candidates to challenge two Republican incumbents on the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill will run as a team to unseat Commissioners Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers in November 2026. Both tout lowering costs for utility customers as their campaign focus, while also pledging to increase transparency, expand rural representation and invest in renewable energy if elected. 

“Democrats get utility bills. Republicans get utility bills. Independents get utility bills,” Hill said in a statement. “No matter who you are, this Commission has allowed your rates to skyrocket every year, and I’m tired of it. I’m running because Arizona needs someone to put everyday people first.” 

Two other Democrats, Derrick Espadas and Vincent Salazar, have also filed statements of interest to run in the August 2026 primary, but neither has made a formal campaign announcement. If Pratte and Hill succeed next August, they will face the winners of a contentious Republican primary, in which state Reps. David Marshall and Ralph Heap are challenging Thompson and Myers.

Hill ran for the Corporation Commission in 2024 on a slate with two other Democrats vying for three open seats. All three lost to Republican incumbent Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson and newcomers Rachel Walden and Rene Lopez — cementing a 5-0 Republican majority on the Commission. 

Democrats have struggled in Corporation Commission elections in recent years, even as Democrats in other races succeeded. In 2022, former Commissioner Sandra Kennedy and now-Sen. Lauren Kuby lost their bids against Thompson and Myers, despite wins for Democrats in the races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. 

In 2020, only one of three Democratic candidates running, Anna Tovar, was able to secure a seat on the Commission. Tovar decided not to run for reelection in 2024. 

Hill is a researcher at Arizona State University, where he works in the Mars Space Flight Facility. He has a doctorate in geological sciences and a master’s in aerospace engineering, both of which he says make him uniquely qualified to serve on the Corporation Commission. 

Pratte is a member of the Navajo Nation and currently runs a professional services firm. She is also the executive director and chair of Navajo Power, a public benefit corporation that promotes renewable energy development on tribal land. 

Pratte also has extensive experience working for the federal government and tribal governments. She worked at the Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Commerce under three U.S. presidents. 

Both Hill and Pratte have pledged to run as Clean Elections candidates, forgoing funding from political action committees and special interest groups.

Tags: utility rates, Electricity, Arizona Corporation Commission, acc, arizona elections

Related Content

Miranda rights, arrest, Arizona Court of Appeals, right to remain silent, police, Fifth Amendment

Arizona board to develop standards for sex offender rehabilitation

Key Points: New Arizona board to study sex offender treatment goes live next month Board's succe[...]

August 19, 2025

Thousands of Arizona voters won’t be removed from rolls, AG concludes

Key Points: Arizona voters who never provided proof of citizenship cannot be kicked off registration ro[...]

August 18, 2025

Lobbying powerhouses move in on Arizona’s politics

Key Points:  D.C. lobbying firm partners with local consults  Alliance targets growth in defen[...]

August 17, 2025

Autumn Johnson: Fighting for solar in the sunniest state

Autumn Johnson, an attorney and executive director of the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association, says sh[...]

August 17, 2025
disabilities, Greater Phoenix Chamber, Ability360

Federal cutbacks shift education-related civil rights issues to state

Key Points: Federal disability complaint system slowed by staffing cuts  Handoff to states puts[...]

August 16, 2025

Does Arizona still have a part-time Legislature?

Key points: Lawmaker proposes constitutional requirement to end legislative session in 100 days [...]

August 16, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.