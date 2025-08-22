Paul Petersen – a case of political expediency over justice

It’s been almost five years since Paul Petersen, the former Maricopa County assessor, was sentenced and imprisoned by the federal government for violating a federal compact. Now that Petersen concludes his federal term, he faces an additional five years in an Arizona prison. This is a result of the judge giving Petersen consecutive sentencing instead of concurrent, which would have allowed him to serve his federal and state sentences at the same time.

But is this truly about justice?



The details of Petersen’s case have been obscured by sensational media narratives, portraying him as a greedy attorney who profited from vulnerable children and no shortage of political grandstanding from politicians on the right and left.

The narrative from the media and politicians, however, only tells part of the story. As is often the case, the truth is substantially more complicated.



As a former Arizona Democratic state senator, I have seen both sides engage in this behavior, and it is why I feel compelled to speak up about Paul Petersen, a conservative Republican who was previously the elected Maricopa County assessor.

Petersen’s case has been riddled with lazy narratives that echo negative stereotypes about immigration, adoption and religion.

Many people I speak with are surprised to learn that at the heart of Petersen’s conviction is a violation of an outdated and obscure compact that prohibits children from the Marshall Islands, a former U.S. trust territory, from being adopted in the United States. A violation of an archaic compact — while it may have made sense in a different era — is hardly the sensational media story it was made out to be.



What makes this case even more tragic is the fact that Petersen never intentionally set out to break the law. In fact, he was just one of many attorneys across the country facilitating adoptions from the Marshall Islands. What set Petersen apart? He was a high-profile politician, and that made him an easy target. Former Attorney General Mark Brnovich saw Petersen’s case as an opportunity to score political points and bolster his campaign for the U.S. Senate.



The claim that Petersen defrauded Arizona’s Medicaid system (AHCCCS) is also more complicated than the narrative that has been portrayed. Arizona law doesn’t prohibit non-U.S. citizens from receiving emergency prenatal care. Petersen did help Marshallese women, often in tough circumstances, to navigate a difficult health care system to ensure their pregnancies were healthy. It is also fair to say that this touches on some of the more complicated aspects of the American health care system, but when Petersen was asked to repay the costs incurred by the state, Petersen did so. In fact, he repaid every penny despite not being legally required to. I believe this demonstrates Petersen’s actions were motivated by a desire to help, and that he has taken accountability for his actions.

As of today, despite completing his time in the federal system, Paul Petersen now resides in an Arizona prison miles away from his children. In fact, upon Petersen completing his term, the federal government sent a letter to the Arizona Department of Corrections offering to move Petersen to house arrest, so that he can be with his five young children. Petersen’s family has also appealed to Governor Katie Hobbs to show compassion by honoring this request, especially because Petersen has served his time in the federal system and taken accountability for his actions.

Unfortunately, Governor Hobbs thus far denied the request of the Petersen family. I agree with his family. I believe Paul Petersen is a victim of an archaic federal compact, overzealous prosecution, and complicated societal issues surrounding adoption. Lost in all the sensationalism is that Petersen helped dozens of families navigate the complicated world of adoption. He has served his time, paid a steep price, and the Petersen family deserves compassion.



As a Democrat who served with Governor Hobbs in the Arizona State Senate, I know her to be a compassionate and thoughtful leader. I believe this is a time for courage, for compassion, and for doing what’s right. I urge Governor Hobbs to heed the appeals for compassion and do what is in the best interest of justice. Paul Petersen has paid his price to society and the Petersen family deserves to be reunited.

Eddie Ableser is a former Arizona state senator.