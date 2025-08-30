Death of 10-year-old prompts new child abuse task force

Sen. Carine Werner during the 2025 State of the State Address at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Key Points:

Sen. Carine Werner will convene a task force to examine the state’s child abuse laws

The task force was prompted by the death of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste

It will include child welfare experts, law enforcement, prosecutors and lawmakers

Sen. Carine Werner is launching a task force to strengthen Arizona’s child abuse laws.

The decision was prompted by the death of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste, and the shortcomings her case revealed within the state’s child safety reporting system, Werner said.

The idea for the task force was spurred by a meeting between Werner and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell earlier this month. They combined forces to review a questionnaire that the Arizona Department of Child Safety uses for child abuse investigations, Werner said.

“We went over that questionnaire really kind of like (with) a fine tooth comb and we realized that, inside of that tool, it does not capture enough of what people will be calling in for,” Werner said.

The task force will include child welfare experts, law enforcement, prosecutors and lawmakers who will review current laws and investigation protocols in cases like Baptiste’s.

Mitchell, at her monthly press conference Aug. 21, said, “It’s going to be up to Senator Werner what to do with the findings of the task force, but my personal hope is to get a very deep dive into these situations, and look and see what happened, what needs to be addressed, what needs to be fixed. Clearly, something has to be fixed.”

The task force is part of a bigger effort led by Werner and other lawmakers to examine the state’s child safety system after the deaths of Baptiste, Emily Pike, 14, and Zariah Dodd, a pregnant 16-year-old.

Werner has organized a stakeholder meeting of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on the Department of Child Safety on Sept. 3 to review state protocols for licensed group homes and child welfare oversight.

The child abuse task force will present a report to that committee. The committee will then release its own findings with recommendations for the Legislature.

Baptiste was found unresponsive near a wash in Holbrook on July 27, according to media reports.

Her father, Richard Baptiste, and his significant other, Anicia Woods, were charged in Apache County Superior Court on July 29 on suspicion of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, child abuse and kidnapping, according to the Department of Child Safety.

Baptiste died on July 30. The charges against her father and Woods were amended to first degree murder.

According to a summary report released by the Department of Child Safety, the agency received 12 reports of physical abuse and neglect against Rebekah Baptiste dating back to August 2015.

At that time, the department received a report of alleged neglect from her father and mother, along with concerns about possible drug use and the condition of their home. However, the investigation did not result in evidence to support the allegation, according to the summary.

The most recent report was received in May regarding allegations of physical abuse against Baptiste and her siblings by Woods, who was suspected of spanking the children as a form of punishment.

Department officials attempted to visit their home and the children’s school, but found that the family had moved to Concho in Apache County and didn’t have updated contact information.

Months later, Baptiste was found dead, and the state’s investigation was still ongoing.

In a statement on Baptiste’s death released on Aug. 20, the department acknowledged the frustrations of community members who contacted its hotline with reports of abuse regarding the family, but said some of those reports didn’t meet the legal criteria for an investigation to remove the girl or siblings from the home.

“While we understand their frustrations, the Department is a statutory agency that is bound by Arizona law and codes,” the statement said. “That means DCS cannot investigate any calls to our hotline that do not meet the strict legal criteria, and calls such as those reporting truancy or crimes committed against children by anyone other than a parent, guardian, or custodian.”

The department said in a statement to the Arizona Capitol Times that it engages in a review process that “seeks to understand the context in which decisions were made, identify opportunities for systemic change, and ensure that future practice is informed by lessons learned.”

“The Department looks forward to working with Senator Carine Werner and her task force to advance these efforts,” according to the statement. “Together, we can strengthen Arizona’s child welfare system, ensure safer outcomes for children, and provide the workforce with the tools and support they need to succeed.”

Werner wants the task force to examine the department’s processes and recommend potential changes that could help close gaps in the reporting process.

“We will discuss and review the tools and the protocols that are in place right now, in statute, and the protocols and policies that DCS uses,” the senator said. “We will then decide if there’s new policies and protocols that need to be made, and then we’ll make a decision on any legislation that needs to be put forward. That information will then be presented to the stakeholder group, as well as in the public hearing when the Joint Oversight Committee reconvenes.”