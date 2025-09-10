Arizona leaders condemn death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk

Joseph Vogl stands outside Timpanogos Regional Hospital after the shotting of Charlie Kirk at a college event on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

Arizona’s political community condemned the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was shot while speaking at a Utah Valley University event on Sept. 10.

Kirk, a prominent Arizona conservative activist and the leader of Phoenix-based Turning Point USA, was speaking to a large crowd of people at a debate when he was shot in the neck, according to the Associated Press. He later died from his injuries at a Utah hospital.

Arizona government officials on both sides of the aisle responded after the incident, offering condolences to Kirk’s family and condemning political violence.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I am saddened for Charlie’s family, friends, and Arizonans as they mourn his loss, and I am saddened for our country as our politics have descended into horrific violence,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement. “This tragedy is not about who Charlie Kirk supported politically. It is about the devastating loss of a father, a neighbor, and an Arizonan who called this state home, and whose life was cut short by senseless violence.”

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Queen Creek, reacted similarly in a post on X.

“I am absolutely shocked, sickened and outraged to hear about the passing of Charlie Kirk,” Petersen wrote. “Today was a dark day where evil was on full display. He was singular, indispensable and irreplaceable. America will not be the same without him.”

Kirk was a large figure in Arizona politics and TPUSA has been a driving force for the state’s Republican candidates in major elections over the past few years. Most recently, the group has thrown its weight behind U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs’ campaign in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

“Charlie. My friend. I’m heartbroken. Rest now,” Biggs wrote in a post on X.

“Charlie Kirk was a transformational force in America. This will be the beginning… as he looks down from Heaven on us & his family, who we must continue to love & support. I knew Charlie; he was a fighter. He died doing what he loved. He was always respectful, kind & intelligent. We will honor him & continue the fight as he would want.” – Sen. Wendy Rogers

“Prayers for Erika and her children as we grieve the loss of Charlie Kirk.” – Arizona GOP Chair Gina Swoboda

“This is beyond terrible. Charlie Kirk was a husband, father, and son. Violence is never the answer. Sydney and I are keeping the Kirk family in our prayers,” U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego

“Our condolences are with Mr. Kirk’s family, his colleagues, his supporters, and all those affected by this senseless act. Let’s not retreat into silence or hatred, but rise above violence by recommitting ourselves to the democratic principles of civil engagement and mutual respect.” – Secretary of State Adrian Fontes

“My prayers and condolences are with the Kirk family after the senseless and tragic loss of Charlie Kirk today. May he rest in peace and love.” – U.S. Rep. David Schweikert

“Laura and I join millions of Americans in mourning the horrific loss of Charlie Kirk. Charlie leaves behind a legacy of love of God, love of family, and love of country. He lit a fire that brought so many young Americans along with him, and his voice for conservative values echoed far beyond Arizona.” – U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani

“The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying. I’m praying hard for him, and keeping his family in my thoughts. Political violence has absolutely no place in our country.” – U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton

“Horrific gun tragedies one after another. Charlie Kirk lost his life. Not even an hour later, a school in Colorado came under fire. Communities shattered. Lives changed forever. This is not normal and this is not acceptable. We cannot keep living like this.” – U.S. Rep. Yassamin Ansari

“America was blessed that Charlie Kirk walked this earth. He inspired young people to love our country in a way I’ve never seen in my lifetime. His passion for ideas, for debate and for Free Speech was infectious. We are all in shock and devastated. We pray for his wife Erika, his children and his family. Today’s assassination was an act of terrorism. Political violence isn’t the answer — and Charlie showed us that. May God rest his soul.” – Former Gov. Doug Ducey

“The world will never truly understand the magnitude of the loss it suffered today. Charlie Kirk was one of the most fearless, patriotic, loving, God-fearing, brilliant men to ever walk this earth. Few compare. Charlie we love you dearly. You’re home with our Creator now.” – Sen. Jake Hoffman

“Political violence is never the answer. I strongly condemn the horrific act of violence against Charlie Kirk. We may not all agree in this country but our ability to freely share and discuss our political beliefs is what makes us American.” – Attorney General Kris Mayes

“God bless American hero Charlie Kirk and his family. His horrific assassination today is a devastating tragedy that strikes at the heart of our nation. Charlie was a fearless voice who inspired millions with his faith, his devotion to freedom, and his conviction to defend America’s founding principles. This was political terrorism. Violence aimed at silencing any voices must be confronted and dealt with justly and without hesitation. Charlie is now with his Heavenly Father, but his legacy will endure in the movement he built, the young people he awakened, and the truth he spoke without apology.” – House Speaker Steve Montenegro

“I am so sad for Charlie Kirk, his family, & our country. You don’t shoot someone because you disagree. In fact, you don’t even yell at someone because you disagree. You just have a conversation like mature adults & maybe even learn something from the convo. Give it a try.” – Former U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema