Medicare Advantage: A smarter path to better care

I’ve spent years as a nurse practitioner working alongside patients and families as they navigated the health care system. Later, as governmental affairs officer for the Arizona Nurses Association, I had a front-row seat to the debates that shape how care is delivered. From both perspectives, I know seniors and people with disabilities need a program that is simple, affordable, and supportive. That is what Medicare Advantage provides.

More than 34 million Americans, including over 780,000 here in Arizona, choose Medicare Advantage because it offers predictable costs, coordinated care, and extra benefits such as dental, vision, hearing, transportation, and wellness programs. Unlike traditional Medicare, which can be fragmented and leave patients piecing together services, Medicare Advantage is built in coordination, allowing providers to share information and patients to receive comprehensive support.

The result is better health and more stability for many. It is no wonder that nearly nine in ten beneficiaries report being satisfied with their coverage. I have seen firsthand how much this matters. Seniors I worked with often struggled to keep track of multiple specialists and unexpected bills. Medicare Advantage reduces that burden, helping them focus on their health rather than red tape.

But right now, Medicare Advantage is under threat. A proposal in Washington called the No UPCODE Act would weaken the very tools that make the program work. Budget experts warn that the bill would raise premiums and out-of-pocket costs. It would also strip away benefits that seniors rely on. And it would restrict in-home health assessments that help health care providers spot serious problems early, before they turn into costly and life-threatening emergencies.

These in-home assessments are crucial. They can catch fall risks, unmanaged diabetes, nutrition challenges, early signs of cognitive impairment, or early signs of heart disease that might never come up during a regular checkup. Removing these crucial resources would harm patients and increase costs across the system.

The No UPCODE Act would hit Arizona especially hard. We are home to a growing senior population and many rural communities where traveling to appointments can be difficult. For these patients, in-home check-ins and care coordination are not luxuries. They are necessities.

There is a smarter way forward. Congress should strengthen Medicare Advantage by protecting in-home assessments, improving coordination with primary care providers, and establishing fair national standards. Plans already face strict oversight and accountability. If lawmakers are serious about reducing waste, they should focus on addressing vulnerabilities in traditional Medicare, rather than weakening a program that is working.

I have seen our system from both the exam room and the policy table. Medicare Advantage is delivering real value to patients in Arizona. It deserves to be protected and strengthened, not undermined.

Heather M. Ross is a clinical associate professor at Arizona State University and a nurse practitioner in cardiac electrophysiology with HonorHealth.