Arizona’s deadly freedom – the case for motorcycle helmet laws

Arizona is known for its wide-open roads, sunny skies, mountain views, and spirit of adventure, freedom, and independence. This independence can come with greatness, but it can also come at a cost. Under current Arizona law, all motorcycle riders and passengers under 18 are legally required to wear a helmet. However, this requirement does not apply to those 18 years or older. This leaves a majority of motorcyclists unprotected and vulnerable. All too often, this freedom of choice leaves behind shocked and devastated families or leaves individuals with lifelong disabilities – not to mention the staggering medical costs that accompany it.

Nearly every shift, I see the aftermath of this decision. A decision that takes only seconds to make. A decision that can change a life, or lives, forever. As a neurosurgery nurse practitioner and former flight nurse, I have cared, and continue to care, for patients who have made a choice that has left them with minor to severe traumatic brain injuries and whose skulls and spines have been shattered on the pavement of Arizona highways. These patients may never walk again. They may never wake up. Those who survive often face lifelong disabilities and years of rehabilitation. And these are just the patients who reach the hospital. Many never do.

The data tells a grim story. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there were 3,165 motorcycle crashes in 2023 across Arizona. These crashes resulted in over 250 deaths and 2,571 injuries. The CDC estimates that helmets are 37% effective in preventing fatal injuries among motorcycle operators, 41% effective in preventing fatal injuries among motorcycle passengers, and 69% effective in preventing the risk of head injury. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated in 2017 that these crashes and injuries had resulted in $8.9 billion in comprehensive costs and $1.5 billion in economic costs, costs that could have been avoided if all motorcyclists had worn helmets. Registration for motorcycles has gone up significantly since 2017, so it’s safe to presume the comprehensive and economic costs have climbed, as well.

Opponents of helmet laws often argue that such mandates infringe on personal liberty. They argue that, as adults, they should have the right to choose whether or not to wear protective gear. As a health care provider, I respect the value of autonomy, but personal choice should not come at the expense of public safety. The reality is that motorcycle accidents affect more than just the rider. They impact families, emergency responders, and the health care system as a whole. We already accept laws that protect lives, such as seatbelt mandates, DUI regulations, and speed limits. Helmet laws are no different.

Arizona needs a universal motorcycle helmet law requiring all riders and passengers, regardless of age, to wear helmets that meet federal safety standards. Doing so would not only protect riders from devastating injuries but also reduce the financial and emotional toll on families and communities. To help guide this effort, I would recommend that we reach out to our policymakers to request that they make it law requiring all motorcycle operators and passengers in Arizona to wear DOT-approved helmets. As a state, we could target a 30% reduction in motorcycle-related head injury deaths within three years. Enforcement can mirror existing seatbelt laws, with modest fines. These goals would align with Arizona’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities. We can support this initiative together by asking legislators to consider and enact this policy during the next legislative session, with an annual review of outcomes. Passing a universal helmet law would save lives, reduce health care costs, and spare families grief. Additionally, it would demonstrate Arizona’s commitment to protecting the safety of all who share the road.

Every time I see a rider pass by without a helmet, I see the faces of my patients. I see the faces of their family members. I see the ones who didn’t make it. I see the ones who will never fully recover. Arizona’s roads will always call to those seeking adventure, but it’s time our laws ensure more of them make it home safely to their loved ones.

Courtney Schooley is a nurse practitioner with a neurosurgery group in Phoenix.