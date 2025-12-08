Rethinking behavioral health: The outpatient advantage

Outpatient behavioral and mental health services empower wellness, inspire hope and support compassionate care that meets patients where they are.

Historic barriers like stigma, fear of judgment and limited access once kept people from seeking mental and behavioral health treatment. Today, that reality is shifting.

Increased awareness, education and advocacy have sparked cultural change, encouraging more individuals to prioritize mental well-being. In fact, nearly a quarter (23.9%) of U.S. adults received mental health treatment in 2023, and young adults have led the way, with treatment rates increasing by 45% between 2019 and 2022.

Central to this progress are outpatient programs — with care delivered in clinics, outpatient hospital settings or through virtual telehealth services. Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) support accessible care; reduce disruption to work, school, family and housing, help sustain patient engagement and make early intervention possible.

Let’s break down some common myths about outpatient behavioral health services:

Myth: “I worry that I may seem weak if I seek help for mental health issues.” Fact: Seeking help is a sign of strength and resilience. Mental and behavioral health treatments can help improve overall health and well-being.

Myth: “Outpatient care is low intensity.” Fact: Today’s leading outpatient behavioral health care providers offer a full continuum of care — with IOP that deliver structured therapy and medical management with less disruption to a patient’s daily life and activities.

Myth: “I’m concerned I won’t be able to work or attend school during treatment.” Fact: Many outpatient treatment programs offer flexibility to help individuals balance therapy with work and school.

As behavioral health care providers here in Arizona, our teams at Palo Verde Behavioral Health, Quail Run Behavioral Health, Valley Hospital and Via Linda Behavioral Hospital are dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care rooted in dignity and respect.

Flexible scheduling, culturally competent teams, integration with primary care, and specialty programs tailored to veterans, first responders and others further enhance access to care.

When care follows a patient-centered approach, outcomes improve, patients stay engaged, the risk of readmission decreases and crises become less frequent.

The choice isn’t inpatient vs. outpatient — it’s providing the right support, in the right place, at the right time — driving more sustainable outcomes for patients and communities.

Taiwan Savage is the CEO of Palo Verde Behavioral.

Lacey Debalow is the Interim CEO of Qual Run Behavioral Health.

Julie Miller is the CEO of Valley Hospital.

Jaclyn Hull is the CEO of Via Linda Behavioral.