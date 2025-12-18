Trump left clean energy behind – Arizona can’t afford to follow him

Our state has made incredible progress toward becoming a nationwide leader in solar energy. We rank fourth in the nation for solar energy generation and third for solar growth projection. In 2024, solar resources accounted for around two-thirds of our renewable energy generation.

Unfortunately, this progress is now in jeopardy, thanks to President Trump pulling the rug out from clean energy companies like mine. Since Trump took office, his haphazard tariffs and federal funding cuts have created a climate of chaos and uncertainty for business owners like me who are trying to further American innovation and create jobs.

This summer, Congress passed Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”, which repealed clean energy tax credits that incentivized businesses to invest in clean energy and helped homeowners save money on energy efficiency upgrades. Trump has made his vendetta against clean energy and his preference for fossil fuels clear.

But clean energy shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Investing in clean energy is good for our economy and our environment. Bringing more clean energy online helps lower utility bills and strengthen the grid. In the wake of the federal government slashing clean-energy investments, state governments and private companies need to step up to pick up the slack.

I’ve spent more than 16 years in the solar and roofing industries, including serving on advisory boards and working with local, state, and federal leaders to shape fair, practical, people-centered clean-energy policy. I believe that policy is less about politics and more about creating a future where families, workers, and small businesses can thrive.

As a native of Arizona, I’m committed to building quality relationships with those who call the state home and seek to make it an enticing place to live and work. When I look at the solar industry in our state, I see a lot of untapped potential.

In 2024, 20% of Arizona’s total electricity net generation came from renewables, with solar power accounting for 13%. Our clean energy industry employed 66,681 workers last year, representing a 3.7% increase from 2023.

I have trouble understanding why politicians would want to stall or even reverse this growth. Shouldn’t we all want more good-paying jobs that workers can raise a family on? As of January 2025, clean-energy tax credits had spurred 30 new projects in Arizona, creating $12.75 billion in investment and 18,703 new jobs.

These new clean-energy investments in Arizona were spurring workforce development programs, preparing Arizonans for the jobs of the future. But since Trump took office, six clean-energy projects were canceled, delayed, or had to lay off workers. A total of 8,058 jobs were lost or delayed, and over $2.03 billion in funding was lost or delayed.

Arizona’s elected representatives should be sounding the alarm about this dangerous reversal of progress and innovation. Clean energy is not going away — but if we don’t invest in it, we’ll be outsourcing jobs and innovation to other countries.

Doing this at a time when energy demand is already higher than ever is a recipe for disaster. The number of data centers in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2021 and 2024. More demand means more strain on the grid, especially in summer when temperatures skyrocket.

Here in Arizona, people are feeling that pain. We’re among the top 10 states with the highest average electric bills, at $166.58. Arizonans spend about $3,012 annually on their electric bills, 14% higher than the national average.

There are people profiting from the pain of Arizonans struggling to make ends meet – and that’s utility company executives. Arizona utilities have recently raised rates by $249 million, and are currently seeking an additional $752 million.

To lower rates and bring energy online, we need to invest in clean energy. Our federal government has abandoned clean-energy investments, so it’s time for state governments and private companies to take up that mantle. We have a lot to gain by investing in clean energy and a lot to lose if we don’t.

Joy Seitz is president and CEO of American Solar & Roofing.