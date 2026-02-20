As crossover week nears, Democrat and bipartisan bills finally debut

Key Points

Democrats struggle to get Republican committee chairs to hear their bills

As crossover week approaches, a handful of Democratic and bipartisan bills have passed committees

Of the bipartisan bills, many would benefit certain Arizonans, especially in health care

Throughout the session and up until the last minute, Democrats have begged Republican committee chairs to hear their bills, and finally, some pleas have been heard.

At least 14 Democratic bills have passed committee or are awaiting a hearing, but none would address the affordability crisis that Democrats have used as a rallying cry for much of their work.

Crossover week starts Feb. 23, and successful Senate bills and House bills will cross the great divide and be assigned to the opposite chamber’s committees. Although nothing ever truly dies at the Legislature, if the bills don’t make it through the next committees, they’ll be stopped and only a bill, never a law.

There are at least five bills in which the Democrat is the prime sponsor, with at least one Republican lawmaker signing on as a co-sponsor, and all but two of those bills passed. There are at least seven bills with Republicans as the prime sponsors, but a Democrat signed on as a co-sponsor and all but two passed committees.

Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, D-Tuba City, passed three bills out of committee so far, which is the most of any Senate Democrat, according to Senate research staff.

None of the Democrats’ bills heard focused on their unified message of “An Arizona We Can Afford,” a message they have pushed all session. Caucus members said their bills would address housing issues, education and myriad rising costs in health care, child care and utilities.

They’re going for quality over quantity, Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan said.

“I’m certain that we have not held back,” she said. “We, continually, are finding new issues that crop up that we want to address with new bills, and then, of course, there is the backlog of Democratic bills that Republicans never hear.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have introduced their own bills they say would address affordability, though it’s likely some of those bills could meet Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto pen.

Sen. John Kavanagh previously told the Arizona Capitol Times that the parties just have too different philosophical ideologies to find bipartisan support on affordability.

“Republicans want to grow the economy by cutting taxes so people have more money and businesses can grow. Democrats want to deal with the needs by increasing taxes so the government can run programs,” he said.

Republicans have also introduced a number of bills relating to culture wars and ones that wouldn’t seem to address affordability. A news release from Opportunity Arizona, a nonpartisan organization, said the bills would make Arizona unaffordable and unsafe, while legislation that could actually help is being dismissed.

Some of the bills mentioned are Senate Bill 1638, one of the tax conformity bills proposed by Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler. Another is Senate Bill 1051, which would require hospitals to collect immigration status, filed by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff. And a third, Senate Bill 1333, would propose to fix the state’s 8.84% error rate on the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) or penalize the Department of Economic Security if it’s not below 3% by 2030, filed by Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, but Democrats argued it would further strain the department.

“The legislation that Arizona MAGA extremists at the Legislature are prioritizing is doing the opposite of lowering costs,” Executive Director Ben Scheel of Opportunity Arizona said. “Their corporate welfare agenda is handing out billions to multinational corporations — all on the backs of working Arizonans’ tax dollars so the rich can hoard more wealth and ICE can terrorize mothers and children.”

So what do Democrats and bipartisan bills focus on?

Despite the affordability topic seemingly being pushed aside for now, the Democrats’ bills and the bipartisan bills are aimed at benefiting certain groups of Arizonans – if signed into law. Here’s a handful of examples.

Senate Bill 1295, filed by Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma, and co-sponsored by four Republicans, would allow eligible inmates who have a debilitating illness, including ones that are terminal, life-threatening, functional or cognitive impairment or inability to independently live daily life, to receive care at a contracted facility. Written confirmation from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (Medicaid) would be required that the inmate qualifies for enrollment in the Arizona Long-Term Care System.

Senate Bill 1630, filed by Sen. Hildy Angius, R-Bullhead City, and co-sponsored by a mix of Republicans and Democrats, would establish a home and community-based service program for adults who are seriously mentally ill under the state’s Medicaid program.

Senate Bill 1803, filed by Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, and co-sponsored by Sen. Kiana Sears, D-Mesa, would establish prohibitions, requirements and procedures for people who assist veterans with their benefits and limit any compensation received for providing assistance. Though this bill did receive pushback from the Arizona VFW and the American Legion Department of Arizona, Gowan said it’s a step in the right direction.

Another bill relating to health care is Senate Bill 1776, which would allow traditional healing services covered by Medicaid to be delivered through an urban Indian organization. Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, filed the bill, along with other Democratic co-sponsors.

Senate Bill 1740, filed by Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, would require each law enforcement agency to develop and conduct employee training on the Turquoise Alert System and the issuance of a Turquoise Alert. Along with four more Democratic senators signing on, Sen. TJ Shope also co-sponsored the bill.