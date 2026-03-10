Arizona lawmakers should finish the job on expanding pharmacy care

Arizona lawmakers have an opportunity this year to expand access to care in a practical, common-sense way – and it’s an opportunity the state came very close to seizing last year.

Legislation allowing pharmacists to test and treat for certain common conditions fell just short of becoming law last legislative session. This year, lawmakers should finish the job.

The need is clear. According to recent data, Arizona currently has 284 federally designated primary care shortage areas, affecting more than 4.2 million residents. In addition, the state has only met about 42% of the primary care workforce needed, meaning hundreds of additional practitioners would be required to fully close the gap.

In other words, millions of Arizonans live in communities where getting timely care can already be a challenge.

House Bill 2444 offers a practical way to help address that gap by allowing pharmacists to administer rapid diagnostic tests and initiate treatment for common conditions such as the flu and strep throat under statewide clinical protocols approved by the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy. The legislation would also allow pharmacists to provide HIV prevention medications such as PrEP and PEP, life-saving tools that can prevent infection when provided quickly after potential exposure.

Timing matters for many of these conditions. A patient who tests positive for strep needs treatment quickly. Someone exposed to HIV has a narrow window where preventive medication can stop infection. Waiting days for a doctor’s appointment can make the difference between a manageable illness and a much more serious health outcome.

Pharmacies are uniquely positioned to help close that gap.

Nearly every community in Arizona has a pharmacy nearby, and many are open evenings and weekends when traditional clinics are closed. For working families, rural residents and people without an established primary care provider, pharmacies are often the most accessible entry point into the health care system.

Importantly, HB 2444 also establishes clear safeguards. Pharmacists must follow statewide protocols developed by the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy and based on established clinical guidelines. Patients must meet screening criteria, and pharmacists must refer patients to physicians when cases fall outside those protocols or when follow-up care is necessary.

This approach is already working across the country. A recent study found that the number of U.S. pharmacies offering CLIA-waived testing grew by 140% between 2019 and 2023, with more than 29,000 pharmacy locations nationwide providing these testing services. The continued growth suggests pharmacies are playing an increasingly important role in expanding access to timely testing and treatment.

Arizona should not fall behind. Pharmacists complete extensive doctoral-level training in medications, disease management and patient counseling. Many pursue additional residency training and specialty certifications. In my own work focusing on HIV care and specialty pharmacy, I see firsthand how critical it is for patients to have convenient access to prevention tools like PrEP and timely treatment when exposures occur.

Arizona lawmakers came very close to advancing this policy last year. With the need for accessible care only growing, this year presents another opportunity to move forward.

HB 2444 would help ensure patients can access timely care while maintaining the safeguards that protect patient safety. For many communities across Arizona, that could make a meaningful difference.

Dr. Tim Ivers is an AAHIVP-accredited pharmacist and specialty pharmacy manager and educator.