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How to make the most of NCSL’s annual Legislative Summit

Arizona Capitol Times Staff//July 15, 2026//

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How to make the most of NCSL’s annual Legislative Summit

National Conference of State Legislatures CEO Tim Storey. (Photo courtesy NCSL/Ellen Jaskol)

How to make the most of NCSL’s annual Legislative Summit

Arizona Capitol Times Staff//July 15, 2026//

The National Conference of State Legislatures’ Annual Legislative Summit kicks off on July 27 in Chicago, marking the 51st year of the nation’s largest public policy conference.

The agenda seems daunting — so we’re bringing in the expert to give the State Affairs audience tips on how to get the most out of the week. Join us as we host NCSL chief executive Tim Storey for an in-depth exploration of what’s on the agenda, along with the hottest legislative trends of the year.

We’ll kick things off at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22. Register for free right here.

Tags: NCSL, Legislative Summit, Tim Storey

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