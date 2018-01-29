The Breakdown, Episode 4: Moving on – or trying to



The special legislative session on opioids is over, and now, it’s time to move on.

But that can be easier said than done. As the Capitol holds its collective breath for the report on the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Don Shooter, one woman wonders if there is room in the national dialogue for people like her – people who experienced abuse as they served time behind bars.

As for legislators, efforts criminal justice reform is expected to make another appearance this session, and there’s a water bill out there somewhere waiting to be revealed.

Reporter’s note: The officer accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a former prisoner, Kenneth Couture, and mentioned in this episode of The Breakdown did not return requests for comment.

