Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown, Episode 4: Moving on – or trying to

The Breakdown, Episode 4: Moving on – or trying to

By: Katie Campbell January 29, 2018 , 4:00 am


The special legislative session on opioids is over, and now, it’s time to move on.

But that can be easier said than done. As the Capitol holds its collective breath for the report on the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Don Shooter, one woman wonders if there is room in the national dialogue for people like her – people who experienced abuse as they served time behind bars.

As for legislators, efforts criminal justice reform is expected to make another appearance this session, and there’s a water bill out there somewhere waiting to be revealed.

 

Reporter’s note: The officer accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a former prisoner, Kenneth Couture, and mentioned in this episode of The Breakdown did not return requests for comment.

Music in this episode included “Man Down” and “Despair and Triumph” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com).

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Chalon Hutson (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Generation Opportunity’s Chalon Hutson: Policy over party

Chalon Hutson found his passion in freedom a la libertarian principles. Now, he’s focusing on the issues that affect young Americans most as the field director for Generation Opportunity.