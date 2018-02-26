Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown, Episode 8: Collateral damage

The Breakdown, Episode 8: Collateral damage

By: Katie Campbell February 26, 2018 , 4:00 am

 

Steve Montenegro

Steve Montenegro

Collateral damage isn’t uncommon in the world of politics.

As scandal erupted in the Republican special primary election in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, a Senate staffer was revealed to have exchanged suggestive text messages with former state Sen. Steve Montenegro – and the way in which the messages were first obtained may have been an act of revenge porn.

Meanwhile, progressives believe the power of the people may be the target of bills that simultaneously seem to be strengthening the will of lawmakers. And you can expect a bunch of cash to be pumped into the fight for the Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona ballot measure. The measure may have a California billionaire behind it, but Pinnacle West is already leading the charge against it.

At least we have Jelani Sample to bring the tension down a notch.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes.

Music in this episode included “Little Idea” and “House” by Bensound.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

moneyhole-620

District spent on desegregation without programs in place (access required)

The Roosevelt Elementary School District levied and spent $13.5 million earmarked for desegregation activities, but without operating any specific programs for that purpose.