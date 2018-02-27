Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
The Republican primary is the main event
Though special elections generally have lower turnout than their regularly scheduled counterparts, the CD8 special primary election may be an exception. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 27 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state ...